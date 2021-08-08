EDITORIAL: Let's look ahead

The Joplin Globe
·2 min read

Aug. 8—A moment that may have gotten too little attention is worth recalling and celebrating. Recently, the final steel beam was placed in the structure of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, which is under construction at 212 W. Seventh St. in the former parking lot of Memorial Hall.

Ground was broken for the complex Feb. 1. Construction crews have laid foundations and footings, poured concrete and erected steel beams. The setting of the final beam marks a transition as work begins on the walls and interior of what will become a focal point for the Joplin arts community, a tourist draw and a boon to the city in general.

The complex will include a 470-seat performance hall, a shared stage for indoor and outdoor performances, gallery spaces for the Spiva Center for the Arts, an outdoor amphitheater and festival plaza, rooftop venues, office space and more. Connect2Culture will manage the performance venues; Spiva will manage the gallery and classroom spaces.

The new, upgraded exhibition space for Spiva also means the gallery will meet American Alliance of Museums standards necessary to be a venue for national touring exhibits, such as those available through the Smithsonian Institution.

Looking across the street nearby, you can also see the framework of the new Jasper County Courts Building taking shape. The two projects are revamping the area on a key portion of one of Joplin's major business and transportation corridors, putting a new shine on that part of the downtown area.

Let's just say, we are looking ahead to good things.

Parents, schools get ready

As Missouri's back-to-school sales tax holiday wraps up today, parents and schools are preparing for the annual return to instruction. Though this space usually focuses on good news we are grateful for, let's switch approaches for a moment to focus on our hopes.

This is a new school year after one disrupted in ways formerly unimaginable by a pandemic that has killed millions. Schools, parents and communities all want to see this school year as a way back to normalcy. In order for that to happen, we all need to work together.

Though schools are still making provisions for remote learning, they current plan to return to in-person instruction. There is no doubt that is the better learning environment for students.

Schools are putting safety plans in place to make in-person learning work. That may mean masking for students, and it certainly includes vaccinations for eligible students, educators and staffers. To make this school year safe and keep our kids in class, we all need to work together.

To look ahead to a better school year, that is what it will take.

