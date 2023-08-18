EDITORIAL: Keep the pads on, this will be rough

Aug. 17—The football helmet hasn't been designed yet that can prevent the concussion caused by the head-jarring goings-on in college football.

There was a day when the Big 8 made Midwesterners proud. We knew that even if our favorite team wasn't competitive, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Nebraska would be there in football, and the University of Kansas would be there in basketball. We could still take pride in being from the Midwest. Then it expanded with some of the old Southwest Conference schools from Texas, and the Big 8 became the Big 12, following the University of Arkansas decision to join the SEC.

A few years of stability followed, but it was soon upended when four of the Big 12 schools left for either the Big 10 (Nebraska), the Pac-12 (Colorado) or the SEC (Missouri and Texas A&M), but then others joined the Big 12. Two decades later, Oklahoma and Texas stunned the Big 12 by announcing plans to jump to the SEC, raising questions about the Big 12's viability.

Meanwhile, other conferences were collapsing, consuming, realigning, and in the end, the Big 12 added four teams, stretching from the University of Central Florida to Brigham Young University. Now Colorado is coming back, along with the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, and the University of Utah, from the demise of the Pac-12. So what was once the Big 8 will have 16 teams, but these are national, not regional conferences, and it will be hard for a Midwestern to take pride if a team from Arizona or Florida finds itself in the championship.

You won't need a program just to tell the players when you go to a game, but to tell the conferences too.

Writing in these pages not long ago, college football analyst Ralph Russo advised: "Don't call it conference realignment. Call it college football consolidation. Recent history suggests few are safe from being the next to get squeezed out."

"What was once a Big Six in major college football conferences became a Power Five and is now down to four after the Big 12 and Big Ten, motivated by a dwindling pool of television network dollars, carved up the Pac-12 over the course of about 36 hours."

The Big 12 is already much different than we at first feared it would be with the Sooners and Longhorns leaving, and is at least a survivor in a Big 10/SEC world.

"It's interesting that the Big Ten and the SEC have separated themselves, and now it's the race to who's going to be third," Karl Benson, who oversaw the Western Athletic Conference when it was torn apart by realignment in the late 1990s and 2000s, told Russo.

Talking about the Big 12, Russo said: "The Big 12 was a winner in this round of realignment, but what about next time? It's already apparent the next match of this survivor series will pit it against the ACC, where Florida State is telling everyone its not happy.

"At what point do networks decide they're done paying for Purdue and Indiana to get Ohio State and Michigan in the Big Ten? When do Georgia and Alabama look across the table during an SEC meeting at Missouri and Mississippi State and ask, 'What would you say you do here?' "

In other words, this is far from over. Our only advice: Keep the pads on. This is going to be rough.