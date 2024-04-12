EDITORIAL: Holliday, celebrate

Apr. 11—Congratulations to Stillwater's own Jackson Holliday, who just got called up to the Big League.

It surprised very few of us that Holliday, only 20, is already playing in the Majors.

When MLB's Amateur Draft rolled around in July 2022, Holliday was selected No. 1 overall — just a few months after graduating from Stillwater High School. In the history of great Oklahoma ball players, he was the first to achieve that honor right out of high school.

And, it has meant Holliday spent fewer than two years in the Minor Leagues.

If you know anything about professional baseball, you know that is a very, very fast ascension.

And if you've followed any of Holliday's progress, you know he has excelled and smashed the ball at every level of the farm system and had a pretty great showing during Spring Training with the Baltimore Orioles.

Now, of course, he could get called back down, or made to sit on the bench a while — a lot of things could happen, but the Orioles as an organization apparently see a lot of promise in the son of seven-time MLB all-star Matt and Leslee Holliday.

It's going to be a lot of fun to watch Jackson's progress. There will be ups and downs, slumps and success because that's how baseball works. But, Holliday works on baseball — a lot.

And, for those somehow also unaware, brother Ethan — currently in his junior season with the Pioneers — is considered a top prospect for his class.

If you can't make the trip to Camden Yards to see one Holliday, there are still plenty of chances to watch the other at Couch Park — as long as it isn't raining.

Congratulations, again, Jackson.

And PS, the Orioles will be in Kansas City next week and in Arlington, Texas in June.