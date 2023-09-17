EDITORIAL: Guidance needed for sports event security

Sep. 16—When tragedy struck an Oklahoma time-honored tradition, the governing body of high school sports chose not to address the issue in a meaningful way.

That's a shame.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association met, but chose not to adopt stricter minimum security guidelines following a deadly shooting at an Choctaw-Del City high school football game in late August.

The superintendent of Midwest City-Del City Public Schools urged the organization to consider setting baseline event security expectations, according to a story published by Oklahoma Voice.

There were however about 20 school districts that opposed the idea of minimum guidelines.

And, thus, the OSSAA chose not to draft stricter minimum guidelines.

The organization's board had an opportunity to seize the moment. They had a choice to call for the gathering of as much information possible to help formulate guidelines. The board could have asked to hear from law enforcement authorities to see how they felt about adequate security measures. OSSAA could have conducted a thorough fact-finding of other state athletic associations to see if there is a better way to attempt to ensure the safety of players and spectators.

The board has the opportunity to reverse course and learn as much as possible and provide guidelines.

To be completely truthful, guidelines may not prevent all tragedies such as occurred at the Del City-Choctaw game. But, it can't hurt to let all who may attend the game that heightened security is for their protection and peace of mind.

Some school districts, including from our area, chose to create higher standards. Many of those standards are familiar to those who have attended major sports events or concerts. We applaud those district leaders who responded to the situation.

We hope OSSAA has a change of heart and provides as much guidance to its constituents as possible.