EDITORIAL: Future of new jail now depends on Lee County leaders making their case

Aug. 8—More than 2,000 citizens have signed a petition requiring a vote before Lee County supervisors can borrow up to $85 million to build a new justice center and carry out upgrades to other county buildings.

The petition comes after Lee County supervisors last month took the first step toward borrowing the money. Residents had until Aug. 2 to garner the signatures of 1,500 registered voters to require the bond issue be placed on the ballot. While the signatures have yet to be certified by the county, having 600 signatures more than required is a good cushion.

If the county wants to fund a new justice center by borrowing the money, supervisors and Sheriff Jim Johnson must now make their case directly to the people. This is as it should be for a project of this scale.

Clearly, there are some genuine concerns about the condition of the current jail. There are safety issues, repairs needed and — at least at times — overcrowding. Some of these concerns could be addressed with repairs and upgrades. At the same time, Johnson and a consultant hired by the county have outlined why the existing facility cannot be upgraded or expanded to meet other needs.

The idea of a new facility is not unreasonable; the question is exactly what is needed and how much should the county invest.

The consultant proposed an $80 million project to construct a comprehensive law enforcement complex, which would include a new jail, administration and court facilities and a new morgue.

The consultant, Tom Weber, estimated the construction of a new jail facility alone — with 320 beds for the bulk of inmates and an additional 80 for inmates with more specific needs — would cost $50 million. But he recommended the full project to help upgrade other existing facilities and create a more centralized justice center.

But the finer details of this proposal are still unknown. In fact, Weber has yet to submit his full report to the county, just a summary of his findings. It would be irresponsible to move forward with any project without having the complete, detailed proposal on which the project is being based.

With the bond issue likely heading to a ballot initiative, there will be extensive due diligence on the project. Borrowing $50-$80 million will almost certainly require a tax increase. While voters have proven they are willing to pay more in taxes for worthwhile projects, few will blindly vote for a tax increase without being assured of the necessity of such a project.

Supervisors should be thankful that this issue is headed toward a vote. Such an investment is far above the amounts of money they generally spend on a project. Having public support will make things easier on supervisors as they move through the project and see it to fruition.

We congratulate the citizens who put this petition together, and we encourage the supervisors and Johnson to embrace the opportunity to present their plans and engage with the public to put together a project that voters will approve.