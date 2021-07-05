EDITORIAL: Feed the Light: Let the Olympic spirit move you

Jul. 5—Excitement is building for the Olympics, which are set to begin in Tokyo in less than three weeks.

Here in the United States, both diehard and casual sports fans are anticipating another stellar medal haul for the team in the red, white and blue.

It's fun to root for our homegrown athletes. We have our country, our heritage in common; it's only natural to cheer them on.

No fans from foreign soil will be allowed at the Tokyo Games, a measure necessitated by the continuing threat of the coronavirus.

So, no chants of "USA! USA!" will be ringing from the stands in the swimming venue, at the track and field stadium or in any of the other venues.

That's OK. In fact, in some ways, it might be a good thing.

Sometimes, in our patriotic fervor, we forget to simply appreciate the beauty and excellence of the competitions and the achievements of the athletes.

The Tokyo Games, therefore, are a unique opportunity to bring the world closer together, to increase our understanding of folks who live in countries spread across the globe.

You might even find yourself rooting at some points for athletes from other countries. After all, only a small percentage of the 11,091 who are expected to compete in 33 sports at the Summer Games will represent the stars and stripes.

Through media covering the Games, we'll learn of the extraordinary lives led by these athletes. Many have overcome stubborn obstacles to excel and reach the highest level of sports.

When we hear their stories, it always reminds us that we have so much in common and that good triumphs in every corner of the world.

Salute those triumphs, on the field of play and off of it, as you hunker down in the front of the TV to watch the Games.

When you recognize that greatness and perseverance isn't limited by national boundaries, you are truly helping feed the light for a better world.