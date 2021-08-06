EDITORIAL: The Expedition League seeks suggestions for next year's team name. Ours? Pilots, Reds and Sundogs

Aug. 6—The Expedition League plans to have a team in Grand Forks next summer and is seeking input from residents about a team name.

Sound familiar?

It's similar to the process that occurred in 2015 and 2016, when UND was seeking a new nickname and mascot for its sports teams. It was the process that eventually led the university to choose Fighting Hawks over a host of possible names, some of which had local and regional ties.

The Expedition League's Wheat City Whiskey Jacks, who usually play in Brandon, Manitoba, have spent this summer in Grand Forks, due to the closure of the U.S.-Canada border. Although the team ranks 10th in Expedition League attendance at 225 fans per game (the league leader averages 890 per game), we consider it a successful experiment.

The fan count has, at times, been much higher. Early in the year, a few games were played in chilly, wet conditions; as the summer progressed, it was abnormally hot and humid. And it all came after the team had to scramble to organize a summer in a temporary home.

Next year, it appears Grand Forks will have its own team, and now the league seeks community input for a name.

Foremost, we stress using "Grand Forks" in the name. Throughout the league, teams have been given cute monikers — the Mining City Tommyknockers, Western Nebraska Pioneers and Wheat City Whiskey Jacks — that really don't provide a sense of place for fans.

Providing that sense of place, and then stocking the team with a handful of players from Greater Grand Forks and the immediate region is the best way to garner support for a team next summer.

With that said, here are our suggestions:

Pilots: The steamboat was a major contributor to this region in the late 1800s and into the first decade of the 20th century. The overseer of a steamboat was the pilot, and among the most famous around here was Alexander Griggs, considered the father of Grand Forks. Even with just the history of steamboats the nickname is worthy, but importantly, the name also would honor UND's John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences. UND's flight training programs are nationally recognized and an important aspect of the university, the community and Grand Forks International Airport.

Story continues

Plus, the name has a baseball background. The Seattle Pilots played one season, 1969, in the majors before moving to Milwaukee to become the Brewers. Their plight that season was highlighted in "Ball Four," a book written by pitcher Jim Bouton.

Reds: Simple and regionally significant. The Red River is the most notable geographic feature here and is historically important. It's a great baseball name and provides an opportunity for bright, snappy uniforms.

Sundogs: The name for the meteorological phenomenon that occurs during the cold months here in the North, when ice crystals form and create bright spots, or mock suns, on both sides of the sun. The Sundogs name was among the popular finalists during the 2015-16 search for a new UND nickname.

Do you have a good suggestion for the name of the team that is expected to play here next summer? League officials ask those interested in submitting suggestions to email grandforks2022@gmail.com.