Editorial: Detroiters have little choice in Ilitch project ― and it feels like deja vu

It seems that once a decade the Ilitch family (the owners of the Detroit Tigers, the Red Wings and Little Caesars Pizza) pledges to turn a swath of Woodward Avenue into a dazzling entertainment district, chockablock with stores and restaurants, entertainment and affordable housing ― if, of course, the project du jour receives a generous public subsidy.

This time around, the Ilitches' Olympia Development, working with Stephen Ross' Related Cos., promises to renovate or construct 10 buildings in Detroit's Ilitch-dominated arena district, adding a total of 1.2 million square feet of office space, 695 apartments, nearly 150,000 square feet of retail space and two new hotels. Olympia is asking for $800 million in tax subsidies for the $1.5 billion project.

And we're having deja vu, because this is nearly the same pitch Olympia made in 2013, when the company was angling to build a new home for its Detroit Red Wings.

The new arena, Olympia assured Detroiters, would anchor a walkable 50-block development dubbed "The District Detroit," launching five new neighborhoods complete with housing, retail, office space, parking, and, of course, jobs ― provided taxpayers proffered $324 million in tax incentives, guaranteeing nearly half the cost of the $863 million project.

The city and state complied, and Olympia built Little Caesars Arena.

We can't deny the positive impact the arena has had. It's home to the Red Wings, and lured the Detroit Pistons back from The Palace of Auburn Hills in 2017. On game nights, or during the concerts and other events the arena hosts, crowds throng that stretch of Woodward.

But neighborhoods, housing and retail failed to materialize. Instead, the company built a new headquarters for its corporate operations, a Wayne State University business school named after late patriarch Mike Ilitch, and a sea of money-making parking lots for visitors to its stadium (joined years later by a few new retail spots and restaurants), a far cry from what had been promised. Nor did the company fulfill the requirement that Detroiters comprise a majority of the workforce for the project, ultimately paying $6 million in fines.

Yet so loose were the terms of the company's agreement with Detroit's Downtown Development Authority that Olympia received an additional $74 million subsidy for meeting its contractual obligation to leverage $200 million in additional developments.

Future rendering for Columbia Street in downtown

Some things are different this time: Ross is a Detroit native, and his Related Cos. is the nation's largest private developer, with a history of bringing big projects to fruition, like the Hudson Yards in Manhattan and the Bronx Terminal Market. The subsidies are linked to tangible progress. The citizen-led Neighborhood Advisory Council negotiated a slate of positive outcomes for Detroit, and created a framework to measure progress.

These safeguards, developers say, install accountability: "We can't take the money and run," Andrew Cantor of Related told the editorial board last week.

But if past is prologue, Olympia can do exactly what benefits its own bottom line, with little regard for the city around it.

Chris Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, had articulated a "bold vision," Olympia CEO Keith Bradford explained in a meeting with the Detroit Free Press Editorial Board last week. "Most people, at least, perceive that that didn't occur. But I'll suggest to you that if you look back at that time frame, since the arena opened up, not only has $200 million been developed, $1.4 billion of development has occurred in the district."

Now, Olympia says it is prepared to make good on what Bradford calls the "evolution" of those 2013 plans. But it is difficult to muster much enthusiasm about this round of promises, when you've heard it all before.

Appetite for destruction

We appreciate the density of activity created by the proximity of Comerica Park, Ford Field, the Fox and Fillmore theaters and Little Caesars Arena. Though short of what Olympia had promised, it is an arena district. And it is true that the Ilitches invested in Detroit at a time when few would, purchasing and renovating the Fox Theatre and keeping the Red Wings and Tigers in the city when retreat to the suburbs would have been possible — a threat the family has leveraged to great effect.

But the family's record merits scrutiny — and skepticism.

Olympia and its subsidiaries own hundreds of properties in Detroit ― at least 60% of the parcels that comprise The District. But it was just two years ago that Olympia completed its first rehabilitation of a historic building since its 1987 purchase and restoration of the Fox Theatre.

More often, the company's m.o. has been to use intentional negligence to further its own goals.

The Ilitches pitched The District as a bridge to revive the development dead zone between Detroit's Midtown and downtown. What the company didn't reveal until much later is that development had lagged in part because Olympia had quietly purchased properties in the area, leaving them to languish. Chris Ilitch told the Detroit News in 2014 that it had been "painful" at times to sit on the company's accumulated property. "Every time we made a move, the price for other property would shoot way up ..." Ilitch said. "It took us 15 years to accumulate the property so we can achieve this transformative project."

My, how times have changed

In 1994, then-CEO Mike Ilitch — who debuted on Forbes Magazine's list of the 400 richest Americans one year later — asked the city and the state to dedicate $200 million to build a new stadium for the Detroit Tigers. The public money, Ilitch explained, was necessary to build roads and other infrastructure at the future site of Comerica Park.

"I assure you," he told the press, "there will be wonderful economic spinoffs."

A 1994 poll of Michigan voters found 67% opposed using public money for private development. A Free Press analysis warned that state lawmakers who supported such a deal could be in trouble at the ballot box.

The Free Press Editorial Board counseled caution: "Exhortations, expressions of goodwill toward the city and denials of self-interest are no substitutes for substance. ... If the city's interests aren't defined before a plan is made public, there will be no standard by which to judge its merits or drawbacks. Too often, a similar lack of planning has led to big-ticket projects in Detroit that failed to do what backers said they would do."

A rendering of a new $190 million hotel that will be located next to Little Caesars Arena.

By the end of 1995, the collective mood had changed. The Detroit City Council rescinded a 1992 voter-approved ordinance barring the use of city money for a new stadium, and OK'd the sale of $40 million in bonds to help finance the new ballpark. The following year, Wayne County voters approved a hotel and rental car tax to help pay not just for the construction of a new stadium for the Tigers, but a new football arena that would bring the Lions back to Detroit.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, in 1996 a deputy Wayne County executive described by the Free Press as an architect of the plan, was jubilant as the stadium tax passed: "Twenty years from now, when people come downtown to the dome and the casinos, they will look back at Nov. 5, 1996, as the turning point in Detroit's comeback."

Ahead of the curve

Thirty years later, subsidies have become de rigeur. And while some community members or neighborhood developers mount objections each time the ask is made, no project has derailed.

Duggan devoted a portion of last week's State of the City address to a defense of abatements: "This is hand-to-hand combat to get these companies into Detroit."

But Detroit's use of business tax abatements outpaces four peer cities, a 2022 analysis by the nonprofit watchdog Citizens Research Council found: "Between 2017 and 2021, Detroit averaged $31 per resident per year in property tax incentives; this compares to an average of $13.50 per resident across its four peer cities (Cleveland, Columbus, Memphis and Milwaukee). Tax abatements account for 16.8% of the average annual property tax revenue generated between 2017 and 2021."

Nationally, construction costs remain high, and despite the rapidly rising value of property in Detroit's Midtown and downtown, rents still lag other metropolitan areas. Detroit property taxes are high. Without some public benefit, developers say, costs simply don't balance.

Let's be clear about subsidies

No one is writing Olympia or Related a check. Tax abatements will give the company a 30-year break on the new, higher taxable value after these projects are complete. Olympia owns all of the property it plans to build on or renovate, and will only receive tax breaks for the buildings it completes. Otherwise, it would continue to owe the minimal taxes it already pays.

The company will also receive a nearly $24 million loan from the Downtown Development Authority, forgivable if it can fill 20% of the planned apartments with current Detroit residents paying below-market rents.

That loan is funded by a portion of downtown taxes, collected for such a purpose. State law requires those dollars to be spent downtown.

Because of a relatively new tax incentive program called "transformational brownfield tax credits," Olympia and Related Cos. are also entitled to collect 50% of state payroll taxes for workers housed in the new office space, and 100% of the state income taxes paid by new apartment dwellers. Those workers and residents will still pay city income tax.

Olympia and Duggan have cited an economic projection that the completed project will yield $21 million in new tax revenue for Detroit's general fund, but that figure is based on ambitious salary expectations — an average $70,000 yearly salary for construction jobs, and $95,000 for permanent jobs.

Detroiters passed a Community Benefits Ordinance in 2016 requiring developers of big-ticket projects to negotiate with a Neighborhood Advisory Council to codify direct benefits for the community. Olympia and the neighborhood council agreed to an expansive set of programs, from including affordable housing in its new residential buildings, accepting Section 8 vouchers and employing 51% Detroiters during the construction phase of the project to renovating the athletic field at Cass Tech High School.

The company also agreed to an independent audit, and the neighborhood council will continue to meet for the duration of construction.

Know when to fold 'em

The Ilitch family rarely sells properties it has acquired. If these sites are ever to be redeveloped, the Ilitches must do it — and these sites should be redeveloped. A thriving Woodward Avenue, filled with new or remodeled buildings, is superior to a sea of parking lots and decaying historic buildings.

But we hear the challenges of struggling small developers or community nonprofits who see grace extended again and again to the moneyed elite. We feel the struggles of neighborhood businesses that could truly be transformed with a fraction of the benefit Olympia will receive. We see the frustration of longtime Detroiters who feel ignored as their city works to attract visitors or new residents from the suburbs.

So we encourage our elected leaders not just to hold Olympia to its promises, but to find new ways to bolster the rest of this city. State law requires taxes captured by Detroit's Downtown Development Authority to be spent downtown. Maybe that should change — why shouldn't rising downtown taxes provide a direct benefit for the city's neighborhood businesses? Detroit's commercial and residential tax rates remain burdensome, and business and residents could use some relief. At minimum, the system of tax abatements and subsidies should be revisited. Most tax abatements extend for three decades, after which tax revenues return to the city. That's too long. Meaningful change to the structures that require and deliver these incentives would be preferable to workarounds and patches.

The writing is on the wall: This deal is going to move forward.

But it is now on Duggan and the Detroit City Council to ensure that the promises Olympia and Related have made become reality. In his State of the City address, Duggan took ownership of this project, and must stand for the results, good or bad. The Detroit City Council is scheduled to vote on the subsidies at its Tuesday meeting; if it approves these incentives, it, too, owns responsibility for the outcome.

Like our city motto says, we hope for better things. Still, it feels naïve to believe that this time we'll get all of them.

