EDITORIAL: Consider the good things

May 14—Spring rolling into summer has brought wave after wave of storms that have been damaging and unsettling, but there are things to be grateful for in this season despite the sirens that send us to the basement to wait for the all-clear; let's take a look at a few:

MSSU baseball performance

First, congratulations to the Missouri Southern State University baseball team, which on Saturday earned the MIAA championship trophy for the first time since 2015, defeating No. 1 seed University of Central Missouri 18-16.

The team isn't finished yet. Southern is the No. 2 seed and will share hosting duties for the NCAA Central Region tournament Thursday through Sunday. The team will play No. 7 Harding University on Thursday.

Again, congratulations and good luck to MSSU as it competes in the tournament season.

Go, Lions!

Crowder too

The Crowder College baseball team won the Region 16 tournament over the weekend and advances to the South Central District against Seminole State at Seminole, Oklahoma, Thursday through Sunday. If the team wins the best of three series, it will advance to the Alpine Bank Division I National Championship in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Additionally, Crowder's Kolton Reynolds, outfielder, was named Region 16 Player of the Year.

Congratulations to the team and to Reynolds.

Go Roughriders!

Golden Apple awards

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and Liberty announced on Monday the winners of the 2024 Golden Apple awards that recognize excellence in teaching. Those considered were nominated by students, parents and peers in Joplin public and private schools.

It is worth remembering that those who teach help to shape our future as they seek to instill in students the ability to think and learn throughout their academic and professional careers in a rapidly changing world.

Congratulations to the following winners:

—KINDERGARTEN TO SECOND GRADE: Sara Meyer, Irving Elementary School.

—THIRD TO FIFTH GRADES: Clayton Carnahan, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.

—SIXTH TO EIGHTH GRADES: Carrie Doll, South Middle School.

—NINTH TO 12TH GRADES: Julie McCain, Joplin High School.