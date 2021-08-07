EDITORIAL: A cautious return

The Daily Astorian, Ore.
·3 min read

Aug. 7—A national newsletter recently captured a nuance of the coronavirus pandemic. "While much of the nation tiptoes toward normalcy, coronavirus cases are again overloading hospitals in areas with low vaccination rates."

That is particularly disturbing. And it is a reminder that we must not rush to return to normalcy.

Usually, having extolled the virtues of last week's Clatsop County Fair, we would be gearing up to highlight the efforts of Astoria Regatta organizers to stage another of the brightest events of the summer calendar.

As well as music, carnivals and activities showcasing talented exhibitors, the fair is essentially a social occasion — people meet acquaintances they don't see the rest of the year.

The curtailed activities announced for the Regatta sensibly acknowledge the unsafe times in which we live. The Regatta has a specialness because it's a community event that reminds us of our rich maritime heritage.

Like the fair, it is central to our usual enjoyment of summer. It's not surprising organizers have been anticipating these two events as a sign things are significantly better.

But are they?

When the global pandemic emerged from its early stage secrecy, the government restrictions started in March 2020. Since that time, much has happened.

Since we realized we had a crisis, our leaders have faltered, moved ahead with vigor, then occasionally taken steps back. Front-line health professionals' pleaded for help. Epidemiologists and virologists spoke — often, their warnings fell on deaf ears.

There has been progress, however.

Masks became a staple of everyday life, and should continue to be in coming months. The governors of Oregon and Washington state both insist that staff and children wear them this coming school year. They recommend people continue to wear them in most indoor public circumstances, too, as a precaution to stop the spread.

One apparent success story has been the manner in which, as the nation's virus death toll hit the hundreds of thousands, scientists raced to produce vaccines. When their story is fully told, we anticipate the barriers they overcame will make compelling reading. Federal agencies hurried to give tentative approval, promote the vaccines, and tried to put in place a plan to distribute stocks to the states.

Residents everywhere stepped forward to receive the vaccines, first the most vulnerable among our population, then others who determined it was their duty to themselves and their neighbors.

And then what happened? The situation changed. Increasingly dangerous variants of the virus threatened our world once again.

This happened exactly as the irrational phenomenon of vaccine hesitancy morphed from a rare religious scruple to a widespread political statement. Distrust of government has become associated with opposition to masks and vaccines. Western governors' restrictions — now significantly changed from 2020 — continue to be viewed as an attack on our free-market economy itself. Similarly, mask mandates have been characterized as a restriction on civil liberties.

If the coronavirus experience has shown the world anything, it is that the dangers can quickly become a moving target. Today's headlines about the delta variant likely will be replaced in the coming months with revelations about other currently unknown health dangers.

Experts have said that vaccinations and safe behavior around others are the two most important factors to surviving the pandemic. More is being learned about the specific vaccines. One or more may require a booster shot. That doesn't mean the original jab was useless, just a reminder that medical science is a process of discovery.

We commend those who are treading with care.

Precautions should continue, even as our communities open up and events like the fair and Regatta return. Masks and distancing can all lessen the chances of catching or spreading a potentially deadly virus.

So that wording we mentioned at the top of this editorial signals a strategy.

America's biggest public health danger isn't the virus itself. It is complacency.

The pandemic isn't over. We must tiptoe toward normalcy.

That means:

—Get vaccinated.

—Follow mask guidelines.

—Stay safe.

We are all in this together.

