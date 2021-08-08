EDITORIAL: Answers and action

Aug. 8—There are always going to be challenges putting together and operating a low-barrier, 24/7 homeless shelter that not only offers clean beds, showers and three meals a day, but also a connection to myriad services.

No amount of planning can prepare for every contingency. It's always going to be a work in progress, one that requires attention and agility, even day-to-day adjustments, and continued frequent engagement with the homeless community and surrounding neighborhoods.

But homelessness in Albuquerque has become an immense humanitarian problem, holding back progress and pride in the city. We need a larger-scale solution, and Mayor Tim Keller's administration's proposed "Gateway Center at Gibson Health Hub" has the potential to make a real difference.

A 2021 Point-in-Time count conducted by the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness and released in June put the official number of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people in Albuquerque at 1,567. But operators of shelters and meal programs say the actual number of homeless people is probably much higher, up to 4,500. Albuquerque Public Schools routinely reports over 3,000 homeless students each school year.

On some nights this year, more than 700 people have used the city's emergency hotel voucher system, overwhelming the system and the city's Westside Emergency Housing Center. Given COVID-safe practices the Westside center has a current capacity of about 315.

Many of us see some of Albuquerque's homeless population at underpasses, parks and intersections while going about our daily routines. Roughly 30% of the homeless self-report having a serious mental illness; 25% self-report substance abuse. It's a sight that tugs at heart and purse strings as we wait at traffic lights.

Albuquerque Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Rael told Journal editors and reporters last week there are other homeless people we don't typically see, like children, who account for a full 10% of the official homeless count. On Tuesday the city had 150 children doubled up with family members at the city's network of emergency "wellness" hotels. Children deserve a home without a checkout time. The ultimate goal is to get them and their parents into permanent housing.

City taxpayers have put skin in the game. Voters approved a $14 million bond in 2019 for a homeless facility. The city did its due diligence selecting a site, taking a tremendous step forward in April when it bought the former Lovelace hospital on Gibson for $15 million. On Tuesday, the city posted its draft operations plan for the center, the same day it applied for a "conditional use" permit needed to run an overnight shelter inside the former hospital. A zoning hearing examiner will hear the request Sept. 21.

According to the draft plan:

—The center will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year; its dining room will offer three meals a day.

—Residents may come and go as needed while following a curfew policy, with exceptions for work and personal needs. Visitors will be allowed under limited conditions.

—Clients referred by police and hospitals will be allowed to enter 24/7. Those coming from community partner organizations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

—The facility will accept people who are not sober but will not permit on-site drug use.

—Pets will be allowed, personal items may be stored and weapons will be banned.

—There will be 24/7 on-site security with metal detectors and security cameras. A public safety district will be established around the center. The Solid Waste Department will clean areas surrounding the center daily, and encampments will not be allowed on the property.

—The city will use contractors to operate the shelter and the accompanying "engagement center," where staff will help direct clients to services, from obtaining disability benefits to medicines.

One glaring omission from the draft operations plan is the number of beds. The capacity question has been a major concern to neighbors and needs to be addressed, sooner rather than later.

Back in 2019, Keller's administration proposed 300 beds. That was vocally criticized, and last summer the mayor said a 300-bed shelter was "off the table." The city then said it would plan several smaller shelters. After it purchased the former hospital this spring, city officials said the working plan was to add 150 to 175 emergency shelter beds, plus 25 to 50 medically supervised beds. That sounds like the sweet spot.

Some in the nearby Siesta Hills Neighborhood Association have suggested 30 beds is more appropriate. But 30 beds for a 572,000-square-foot, $15 million facility hardly seems cost-effective and would do little to address the aforementioned crisis. The unsheltered are sleeping in their neighborhood tonight — isn't inside the shelter, getting services, the better option?

Lisa Huval, the city's deputy director for housing and homelessness, said the city should have a number of beds by the end of this month. That answer needs to come before the Sept. 21 zoning hearing as a good-faith effort to build community support.

Rachel Conger Baca, president of the Siesta Hills Neighborhood Association, says there are other "big gaping holes" in the draft operations plan like a traffic study. The city says that's coming. It's all part of a game-changing project that's in progress.

The community absolutely deserves not only answers, but a voice as decisions are made. But it's past time to move forward, because the lack of a city-owned low-barrier shelter gives the thousands who sleep on our streets, in our parks, under our bridges and in vehicles few, if any, other options.

And that is no answer at all.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.