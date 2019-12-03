A New Edition: Seahawks TD celebration becomes an instant classic
NFL players are continuing to take touchdown celebrations to the next level. From squad photos, to keg stands, to boat rowing and more, touchdown celebrations have become just as much of a statement the touchdown itself!
And for a moment last night, the Seahawks traded in their shoulder pads and helmets to become a boy band.
WATCH
WIDE OPEN.@DangeRussWilson to David Moore for a 60-yard @Seahawks touchdown! @DmoeSwagg23 #Seahawks
📺: #MINvsSEA on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/1EyFLelCig pic.twitter.com/DpB539LcIE
— NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2019
After Russell Wilson's 60 yard touchdown pass to David Moore, he along with Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaron Brown busted a move.
IF IT ISN'T LOVE 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rxpQI363JN
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 3, 2019
Here's the celebration with the correct audio pic.twitter.com/t8UXsIr52s
— Dallas Cowboys Fan (@romocop999) December 3, 2019
After the game, the players explained the meaning behind the dance.
The Seahawks have a lot to bust a move over. They now sit atop the NFC West after their win over the Minnesota Vikings.
