Edison and Tioga baseball earn opening round wins in sectionals, local playoff scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Edison and Tioga baseball opened their Section IV Tournament runs with wins.

The Section IV baseball and boys lacrosse tournaments kicked-off on Friday, with 3 local teams advancing. Edison baseball stormed back from a 3-0 deficit to rout Sidney 14-4, in Class B. In Class C, Tioga pushed through an early tie to defeat Walton/Downsville 8-4.

In the Class D boys lacrosse tournament, Elmira Notre Dame cruised past Dryden 14-4. Landon English and Finn Schweizer scored 4 goals each, while combining for 4 assists.

As a result of the wins, Edison will head to Oneonta for 2nd round action. The Spartans will look to upset the unbeaten Yellowjackets, on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Tioga will next head to Unatego/Franklin in Class C. First pitch is slated for Monday at 4:30 p.m. Elmira Notre Dame will return to tournament action in lacrosse, this Tuesday. The Crusaders are set to travel to Chenango Valley, to battle the Warriors at 6 p.m.

