Edison softball wins IAC Crown, Thursday scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Edison softball is once again IAC Champions.

The Spartans topped Lansing 9-3 at Wells College in the IAC Large School Championship game. It’s the first IAC postseason title for Edison since 2019. That year, Edison won the New York State Championship in Class C.

Gabby Milazzo pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts, giving up just one walk on three hits and three unearned runs. Milazzo was also 3-for-3 at the plate helping pace the Spartans attack. Emily Aiello had a double and two RBI, Kailey Ripley also doubled and drove in a run.

Maycie Bennet had a double and one RBI and Maddison Pack doubled with an RBI of her own. Emma Maggs also drove in a run for Edison. Next up for the Spartans is a the Section IV Class C Tournament versus an opponent to be determined.

Full Thursday scoreboard below from around the region.

High School Softball

Edison 9, Lansing 3 – IAC Large School Title

Tioga 5, Union Springs 4 – IAC Small School Title

Horseheads 11, Johnson City 4

High School Girls Lacrosse

Horseheads 9, Corning 8

NCAA Softball

Clemson 8, Virginia 1

– ACC Quarters, Elmira’s Sarah Coon drove in the only run for the Cavaliers

Albany 10, UMass-Lowell 1

– America East Opening Round, Waverly’s Wendi Hammond with the pitching win on four strikeouts

Villanova 5, St. John’s 4

– Big East Opening Round Horseheads’ Tess Cites scored a run for Villanova

(PHOTO: Terry Day)



