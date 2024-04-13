Edison softball’s Gabby Milazzo tosses perfect game

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Edison’s Gabby Milazzo added another huge game to an already banner season on the mound.

Edison softball senior Gabby Milazzo threw a perfect game, on Friday. Milazzo struck out 8 batters in a 21-0 win over Watkins Glen, in 5 innings. Milazzo’s effort was backed by an impressive hitting performance by Edison. Aurora Parlo went (2-3) with 2 RBI, while Kailey Ripley went (1-4) with 3 RBI. Additionally, the Spartans saw triples from Emily Aiello and Rosie Wheeler. Milazzo, Aiello, Bri Korsky, Carissa Cowan, and Maddison Pack all hit doubles in the effort.

For Milazzo, the perfect game only adds to what has been a banner start to the season. The standout 1-hit Lansing to open the year, before throwing a 2-hitter against the Lake Hawks on Tuesday.

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on high school spring sports in the Twin Tiers.

