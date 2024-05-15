Edison’s Payton Littlefield commits to Nazareth hoops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the region’s top basketball talents is heading to the next level in college.

Edison’s Payton Littlefield has committed to play the next fours years of college hoops at Nazareth College in Rochester. Littlefield was the focal point for the Spartans her entire high school career becoming the school’s all-time scoring leader with over 1,500 career points in Elmira Heights.

Littlefield, a guard, had a staggering 24.9 points per game average this season for Edison to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Payton was awarded the Elmira Officials Sportsmanship Award this past season for her excellence on and off the court in the game.

Nazareth finished this past season with a (22-4) overall record and a (14-2) record in the Empire 8 Conference. The Golden Flyers lost to Houghton 63-52 in the Empire 8 Semifinals. Corning’s Alyssa Dobson (freshman) and Horseheads grad Madilann Johnson (junior) are also on the Nazareth roster.

(PHOTO: Payton Littlefield on X)

