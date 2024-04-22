Edison’s Milazzo earns Athlete of The Week after perfect game

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Edison softball’s Gabby Milazzo has captured the week’s top honor.

Milazzo has earned this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Gabby was flawless in a perfect game last week in a 21-0 win over Watkins Glen in five innings. Milazzo also tallied eight strikeouts in the game.

One of the top pitchers in the entire state, Milazzo will look to help the Spartans get back to the New York State Softball Tournament later this season. Edison fell in the New York State Class C Final Four last season losing to Gowanda 3-2.

The setback ended the Spartans’ bid for a fourth overall New York State Championship. Gowanda went on to win the Class C title 6-4 over SS Seward.

