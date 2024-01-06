Edison bumps up wrestlers and they deliver in win over East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK – The math just didn’t add up.

Edison wrestling coach Scott Gerba went through all the scenarios and had East Brunswick as the slight favorite before Friday’s dual meet. So he fiddled around with different matchups, like a chess master looking ahead. Or a chef mixing ingredients in trying to come back up with a pleasing outcome.

“It’s like figuring out a Sudoku puzzle and it’s very difficult,” Gerba said. “Very challenging. The more we looked at the match, the more we thought it was East Brunswick’s advantage so we knew we had to do some desperate moves – some desperately calculated moves.”

He gathered the Edison wrestlers in the hallway before taking the mat and asked each one if they would mind bumping up or entering the lineup. Or, as he put it, “I go, take the bout sheet and throw it in the trash. I go I’m making moves all over the place.”

The collective answer – whatever helps the team.

The result: a surprising 48-27 Edison win in a key Greater Middlesex Conference White Division dual. The Eagles held a 9-5 edge in matches with seven pins.

Sean Eagle (113), Justin Duggan (165), Jaden Delabarrera (175) and Christopher Eagle (285) each bumped up a weight class and delivered with falls and Jeremy Negron (132) scored an impressive pin to avenge an early-season defeat.

Tyler Northern (120) and Christopher Eagle (285) also had pins and Nyekir Eato (190) and Lucas Almonte (138) earned decisions.

“It’s just a real great victory,” Gerba said. “I think last year we were the most improved team in the county, but I think this year it’s clearly East Brunswick. So we had to earn it.”

The marquee match was at 132. East Brunswick’s Aedan Samson-Huggins, who went 29-9 and won a district title last season, defeated Edison’s Negron 13-8 at the EB Bear Invitational on Dec. 28. The Edison sophomore went 24-10 last season.

He noted he corrected some things from last week such as avoiding rolling to his back. After a close first period, Negron was able to score the pin off a cross-face cradle.

“I was coming in thinking that it was going to be a very tough match for me,” Negron said. “I have real high respect for Sam … I knew going into the match I had to come at him real hard, and I couldn’t stay back because when I stay back, he’ll come in at me, do his shots. So I had to go in there hard, take my shots.”

East Brunswick had falls from Jake Gujski (126), George Crostewitz (150) and Devan Monahan (157), as well as a Dominick Lezark (106) technical fall (17-2) and Jose Rosado (215) winning 9-1.

Gerba also praised the other wrestlers, who in defeat helped the team. Caleb Hounakey (106) and Ahmad Mustajab (215) saved team points. He noted about Caleb Gluchowski (150) and Eli Sanchez (157), “they both lost, but they played a big role in setting up our strategy because it froze the wrestlers where they had to freeze them. Because if they would have tried to put a JV kid in, Sanchez and Gluchowski would have beaten them. So it froze them so we could put our strategy in place.”

All in all, it equaled to a key win as Edison improved to (4-0, 4-0). The Bears fell to 2-1, 1-1.

“We brought the wrestlers in and asked them if it was all right if we did it,” Gerba said.“We said we wanted to try to win the match and they agreed, and it takes a lot of guts for a wrestler to do that because they know they’re moving up in weight. I was pleased when they said, ‘Yes, I’ll do it.’ They didn’t hesitate.”

