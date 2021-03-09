Edinson Cavani does not want to stay at Manchester United, claims his father, as club's need for new striker intensifies

Edinson Cavani in action for Manchester United - GETTY IMAGES

The pressure on Manchester United to sign a new centre-forward this summer has intensified after the father of Edinson Cavani claimed the Uruguay striker was struggling to settle in England and wants to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Cavani, 34, joined United on a free transfer on deadline day in October and has impressed on and off the pitch despite some injury troubles.

But Cavani’s father, Luis, has revealed that his son has not taken to England and has had talks with Argentine side Boca Juniors amid a desire to return to South America.

United have an option to extend Cavani’s contract by an additional 12 months to the end of next season and the player has previously claimed that he would stay for the duration in Manchester and “the day I return to South America is not going to be when I have nothing left to give”.

Yet Luis Cavani has told TyC Sports, an Argentine television sports channel, that his son is ready to quit United this summer and has been in conversation with Juan Roman Riquelme, a vice-president at Boca, about a move there.

“My son does not feel comfortable in England and wants to be close to the family again,” Cavani Snr said. “Edinson is going to end up playing in South America.

“I want Edinson to play in a team that fights for something important. Edinson had many conversations with Riquelme and he would like to play for Boca.

“He was always seduced the idea of playing in Boca. If he returns to South America, he is leaning towards Boca. By the middle of the year, he will return to South America. My son’s idea is not to continue here. He wants to return.”

It is unclear if United’s interest in signing another striker this summer is having any bearing on Cavani’s thoughts about his future amid concerns about the prospect of reduced playing time next season.

But the need for United to strengthen in attack would become even more pressing if the Uruguayan - who has seven goals in 25 appearances - was to leave.

Solskjaer is eager to sign Erling Haaland, who rebuffed United 14 months ago in order to join Borussia Dortmund, but they face huge competition from a host of Europe’s top clubs, including Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.

Cavani has been made to feel welcome at United but he does not speak English and settling in Manchester has been made much more difficult by lockdown restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. He was also disappointed to be banned for a controversial social media post in December, a situation that is unlikely to have done much for his feelings about England.

There was uproar in Uruguay when Cavani was given a three-match suspension by the Football Association, fined £10,000 and ordered to complete a face-to-face education after accepting a misconduct charge and “aggravated breach” of the governing body’s race rules over an Instagram message.

Cavani issued an immediate apology after replying to a message from a close friend after scoring twice in United’s 3-2 win at Southampton the previous month by saying “Gracias negrito”, which translates as “little black”.

It is commonly used as a term of endearment in Uruguay and other Spanish speaking countries - in his written submission to the FA Cavani explained that his friend goes by that specific nickname - but it is considered offensive elsewhere.

Although Cavani accepted the ban out of solidarity with the fight against racism, neither he nor United felt the FA should have charged him over the matter given the cultural context.

Dwight Yorke, the former United striker, hopes Cavani will stay at the club for a second year but would not be surprised if he left this summer.

“I do like Cavani, I think what he brings to the team, his energy and experience is vital for these young players, to have someone to look up to of that calibre. I think one more season at United would have done him well,” Yorke told talkSPORT.

“But I can understand why, at the age of 34, [he wants to leave]. He will be limited certainly in terms of his playing time at United and he wants to play more regularly.

“To go back to South America to retire playing football where he will be regarded as a God in that part of the world, it’s no surprise.

“I think United now need to look at someone a bit younger and a bit more established in that attacking area to go forward and compete against the likes of Man City next season.”