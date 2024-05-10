Edinburgh's Savala seals permanent Northampton move

Edinburgh fly-half Charlie Savala has signed a permanent deal to remain with Northampton Saints after his loan spell ends this summer.

The 23-year-old joined the Premiership side in November after 33 appearances during three years with Edinburgh.

Head Coach Sean Everitt said: “We’d like to thank Charlie for his contributions to Edinburgh. He’s a good player who showed great commitment while here in.

“However, with a core group of young Scottish stand-offs competing for the 10 jersey – Ben [Healy] and Cammy [Scott] in the senior squad and then Isaac [Coates] coming through our academy – this move allows Charlie the opportunity to secure more game time.”