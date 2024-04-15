Edinburgh's De Bruin to join Newcastle

Edinburgh prop Luan de Bruin will join Premiership side Newcastle Falcons on a two-year deal in the summer.

The 31-year-old has made 25 appearances for the capital club since signing from Leicester Tigers in 2021, scoring one try.

He will reunite with former Edinburgh teammates Cammy Hutchison and Murray McCallum, as well as Steve Diamond, who he worked under in Scotland and is now in charge at Newcastle.

On the move, the South African said: “I’m very excited to be returning to the Premiership, and to be working with Steve Diamond again.

“He’s a hard man but he’s very fair, and that’s all you can ask for.

“I really enjoyed my time playing in the Premiership with Leicester Tigers a few years back, and I was always keen to do it again if the opportunity came up.

“I’ve played against Newcastle a couple of times, and it’s always a tough battle. You know you’re going to get a hard, physical game, and you better be ready playing against any Falcons side."