Edinburgh's Boffelli out for rest of the season

Edinburgh full-back Emiliano Boffelli is out for the rest of the season and may need back surgery, head coach Sean Everitt has confirmed.

The 29-year-old Argentina international, who has played just seven club games this term, has been battling what was thought to be a back spasm issue but Everitt revealed it is in fact nerve damage.

"Boffelli won’t be playing for us again this season," he said. "His injury has got worse and he’ll be seeing a specialist to determine a way forward. He’s got some nerve damage.

“We are hoping that with the break we have now, and if he needs to have surgery and he has it now, then he’ll be raring to go at the start of next season.

“He’s been carrying this problem for three to four years now and I think it has got to the stage where it can’t be managed any more, so it needs to be surgically repaired but we’ll leave that up to the specialist to determine the way forward from here.”