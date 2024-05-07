Edinburgh 'at tipping point' - Schoeman

Edinburgh have come to a "tipping point" between a good season and an average one, according to Pierre Schoeman.

The capital club sit ninth in the URC, one spot outside the play-off berths - but just two points behind fifth-placed Bulls - with three games remaining.

"This is almost the tipping point of having a good season versus having a season with a good few wins here and there," said prop Schoeman as his side prepare for Friday night's visit of Zebre.

"We've missed out on a few bonus points, but everything is still to play for.

"All the players are quality in this side and have loads of experience. We have to use this pressure and get the win first of all, and then the five points, and make it a massively successful season."

On paper, the game against bottom club Zebre is the easiest of Edinburgh's remaining fixtures.

"It feels like competitiveness is at an all-time high in the URC," Schoeman added. "That's why we respect [Zebre], they're going to come here with an attitude, with confidence, but you have to match fire with fire especially at home and go for that bonus-point win - while respecting them as well."

With Scotland's summer tour to the Americas drawing closer, Schoeman is keen to put his hand up for selection.

Often, these tours are used to blood youth - although Schoeman is actually Scotland's youngest loosehead, despite turning 30 on Tuesday.

Asked if he fancied a rest this summer, he replied: "No, they actually look after us quite nicely. We get rest here and there, and you can focus on your club rugby games.

"I'm not thinking too far ahead because it's really important to get the win for the club first - otherwise you can forget about being good enough for the Test camps."