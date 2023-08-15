Edinburgh theatre reviews: the best plays and shows at the 2023 festivals

Woodhill, at Summerhall - Alex Powel

Woodhill ★★★☆☆

Where: Summerhall (main hall)

When: 8.55pm

Until: Aug 28 (not 21)

In a nutshell: The shocking catalogue of failures at HMP Woodhill, a Category A male prison in Milton Keynes, is so extensive that no 75-minute show could do justice to it. This high-security building, designed for 800 inmates, has the worst suicide rate of any UK prison – 20 men took their own lives in seven years, it was reported in 2018; there were four more self-inflicted deaths in 2019.

The fruit of 70 interviews with relatives and others, and years of work itself, Matt Woodhead’s “verbatim investigative dance piece” – with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento – focuses on the loss of three young inmates: Kevin Scarlett, Stephen Farrar and Chris Carpenter. Scarlett (30) entered the prison on January 14 2013, and died on May 22 having been subject to a “basic” regime - “confined to a cell for 22 hours a day with no TV, no radio and nothing else to do...” (coroner’s inquest report). Farrar (25) – who died in December 2013 - “had a history of previous self-harm... Almost any risk assessment tool would have identified him as high risk” (coroner’s report). Carpenter (34) entered the prison on July 20 and was dead by August 18 – having reported being threatened and stating that he feared for his life.

This well-intentioned and hugely committed production gives an atmosphere of the grinding hopelessness of the system – with loud buzzer noises, lighting flickers and repeat movements of anguish and entrapment played out against recorded, actor-voiced excerpts from the interviews. It’s so incessant, and insistently non-linear, it almost pushes the viewer to a breaking-point too, begging for a coherence the system itself lacks. The overall point is well-made (“We spent so long trying to keep the men safe from each other, we forgot to keep them safe from themselves,” we hear). But what’s too frustratingly elusive is the detail of each case, and the personality of each needless victim. DC

The Last of the Soviets ★★★★☆

Where: Zoo Playground

When: 5.45pm

Until: Aug 27 (not 14, 21)

The Last of the Soviets is at Zoo Playground until Aug 27 - Majda Slámová

In a nutshell: Sitting at a desk with impassive faces, husband and wife Inga Mikshina-Zotova and Roman Mikshin-Zotov, Russian artists in exile based in Prague, intone a chilling, darkly comic “news” broadcast in English inspired by the writing of Belarusian Nobel Prize-winner Svetlana Alexievich, and especially her work Secondhand Time, an oral history of Russians contemplating the end of the Soviet Union.

The chronology is scrambled – one moment there’s a glimpse of the Chernobyl disaster, the next a horrifying vignette from the Second World War, creating a grim sense of inescapable, cyclical tragedy, and fracture as a way of life. The insouciant remarks are as cool as winter – here a morbid gag (“What is seven times seven?” / “Anyone from Chernobyl can count that on the fingers of one hand”), there an off-hand prophecy: “The day of judgment will come. Everyone who lives in cities will die, and one person from the village will remain. This person will be happy just to find a human footprint...”

The surreal-yet-serrated script (directed by Petr Boháč) is accompanied by outbreaks of contained violence: the smashing of a plate, the trashing of a toy soldier. The clean-cut presenters are embroiled in the mock child’s play – Mikshin-Zotov’s face gets smeared with dirt, and he dribbles soil onto Mikshina-Zotova’s hair, her head shoved against the table-top. Some of this is caught on a small camera and matter-of-factly relayed on a screen – Jan Švankmajer an acknowledged influence. You don’t need to be thinking much about Ukraine to reflect on the continuum of a benighted people heedlessly visiting their hell on others. One for the Royal Court – as part of a season – perhaps? DC

And Then the Rodeo Burned Down ★★★★☆

Where: theSpace @ Niddry Street until Aug 17; from Aug 18, theSpace @ Venue45

When: times vary

Until: Aug 26

Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland in And Then the Rodeo Burned Down - Tristram Kenton

In a nutshell: Here’s the pitch: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead meets Fight Club, for queer rodeo clowns. Intrigued? Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland’s funny, dreamlike two-hander – a returning hit from last year’s Fringe – is the tale of a clown with ambitions, and her infatuated shadow. The clown dreams of becoming a cowboy, like the patriarchal rodeo-master boss she idolises, though he treats her like dirt. Her shadow (her subconscious?) loves her, and won’t stand for it. Soon, animals are being released from their cages at night; the cowboy’s lighter goes missing. Whoever could be responsible?

With clever, ambiguous role-switching and terrific chemistry between Roland and Rice, it’s fluidly played in the round, with moments of beautiful choreography. (I was won over at once by the wordless, synchronised dance-slapstick opening routine, set to Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5.)

Things take a metatheatrical twist in the second half, not wholly satisfactorily. Roland and Rice step out of character and into a kind of Beckettian limbo, as two performers desperately trying to finish the very story we’re watching. The ultimate refusal of a conclusion feels less a subversion of expectations than a bit of a predictable cop-out. Even with that reservation, this is a captivating debut, one that bodes well for the pair’s follow-up, What if They Ate the Baby?, which opens at theSpace on Aug 21. TFS

Lena ★★★★☆

Where: Assembly George Square (Gordon Aikman Theatre)

When: 12.35pm

Until: Aug 27 (not 14, 21)

Lena at Assembly George Square Theatre - Alan McCredie

In a nutshell: There’s a heartbreaking clip on YouTube showing Lena Zavaroni being interviewed by Russell Harty in 1976, after her debut album made her the youngest artist to reach the UK Top 10. The bright-eyed 12-year-old giggles when he raises the subject of her diet. “[When] I went on TV I looked too fat – they could get nothing to fit me!” And therein lies the sad truth about the fate that befell the Isle of Bute-raised singer, described – in Tim Whitnall’s brief but biting bio-drama – as “the wee lassie with the pipes of Shirley Bassey”. Zavaroni succumbed to anorexia – and her illness dogged and debilitated her career; a bid to cure her depression with a psychosurgical operation in 1999 saw her die weeks later aged 35.

There’s a lot of bleak material to pack into an hour. Whitnall and director Paul Hendy sensitively trace the familiar trajectory of an eager child star (then young adult) getting sucked into the soul-sapping entertainment vortex but more detail wouldn’t go amiss. The single-minded orbit her in brisk episodes: a cavalier Hughie Green (Jon Culshaw), her controlling manager (Helen Logan), her pushy, if conflicted parents (Julie Coombe, Alan McHugh). When Erin Armstrong’s Lena is allowed space and the freedom to let loose her voice, though – delivering a smattering of hits, from Speedy Gonzales to Ma! (He’s Making Eyes at Me) and Going Nowhere – she lights up the stage and sends shivers down the spine. She’s bathed in affection, our nostalgia mingling with a pained collective wish that Zavaroni herself was still there to collect that applause. DC

Lie Low ★★★★☆

Where: Traverse (2)

When: times vary

Until: Aug 27 (not 14, 21)

Lie Low at the Traverse Theatre - Ciaran Bagnall

In a nutshell: Irish playwright Ciara Elizabeth Smyth’s two-hander is “set somewhere in Ireland” but also feels, at the end of its darkly comic, disorientating 70 minutes, like it’s been happening in your brain. It has a quality of jocular nightmare. Charlotte McCurry’s Faye has been left lacking sleep, and a sense of security, in the wake of a sexual assault that took place when she got home after a party. In a counter-intuitive act of confronting her demons, she enlists her brother Naoise (a downbeat, not entirely sweet Michael Patrick) to don a sinister-silly duck mask and leap out of her wardrobe, enabling her to enact various scenarios of retaliation.

The only thing is that Naoise himself has a favour to ask – he needs his sis to speak up for him in a sexual assault case that threatens to jeopardise his career. “It’s not that black and white,” he pleads, in his defence. Which gets her puzzling even more paranoically about the identity of her assailant – an atmosphere of suspicion stoked, and flipped, by a hazy, perturbing memory of his own from childhood. The show, directed by Oisin Kearney, engages and entertains on its own terms, peeling back layers of spectator certainty, and also addresses a post-MeToo climate of contention and mistrust, in which there remains a thin line between being believed and seen, and being discounted and erased. Recommended. DC

England & Son ★★★★☆

Where: Roundabout @ Summerhall

When: 1.10pm

Until: Aug 27 (not 15, 19, 22)

Mark Thomas in England & Son - Alex Brenner

In a nutshell: The published text of Ed Edwards’s monologue contains a substantial essay by the author about the barbarities of the British Empire, which – among other broadsides - describes the “early capitalist class” as embarking on an “extravagant worldwide orgy of exploitation, swindling, robbery, rape and other violence”, and damns the Victorian era. Mercifully for those who don’t like to be spoon-fed anti-capitalist and anti-imperial diatribes, England & Son, while unequivocal about the gruesome legacy of empire in its death throes, concentrates on human minutiae rather pressing macro arguments.

Edwards holds a mirror up to England in the form of the titular working-class character – expertly played by the comedian Mark Thomas – whose early life in the 1980s was dominated by his brutal, wife-battering father (nicknamed “Bulldog”) and who then slid from time spent in a children’s home, in detention, and under the wings of a former care-worker to rounds of delinquency, theft, drugs and time in the slammer.

It’s ultimately a pitiful tale, but Thomas – restless, agile and giving us a twisting, 360 degree portrait of a bruiser – brings to the role his own earthy, battle-hardened charm, enlisting our admiration for the character’s survivor’s wiles, while registering a seeping damage that can never be staunched. England “senior” (his old man) served in Malaysia, and – as his once devoted boy learns – took part in a real horror-show out there. We can join the dots: what goes around overseas, comes around back in Blighty. Directed by Cressida Brown, the unabridged version of this blistering solo tours this autumn in conjunction with HOME, Manchester. DC

The Grand Old Opera House Hotel ★★★☆☆

Where: Traverse (1)

When: times vary

Until: Aug 27 (not 14, 21)

The Grand Old Opera House Hotel at the Traverse - Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

In a nutshell: Isobel McArthur – who has described herself as “Mancunian-Glaswegian” – has been a name to watch since her impish, deservedly successful Austen adaptation, Pride and Prejudice (*Sort Of). Her new version of Thomas Heywood’s The Fair Maid of the West hits the RSC this winter. In the meantime, here’s her debut play, a romcom in which she upsets the apple cart with brio again by colliding genres.

At the titular hotel, now blandly modern but with a grand history as an opera house sadly felled by a fire in the 1920s, the lights sinisterly flicker. Strange sounds are heard and apparitions seen. Two young room attendants, appealingly bashful Aaron and cheery closet opera fan Amy, bustle along the corridors, contend with diva-ish guests and edge towards a romance which soars as the music swells. The piece has bags of charm, and – directed by Gareth Nicholls – is tackled with gusto by the lusty, strong-lunged cast, with the multi-tasking leads (Ali Watt and Karen Fishwick) particularly impressive.

The tone swoops from the sublime (a melting rendition of Nessun Dorma) to the ridiculous (repurposed Verdi and Mozart for customer complaints). But with a smidge too much exposition and contrivance, a slightly head-scratching plot and too little depth afforded to the hotel’s spectral incumbents, there’s definitely room for improvement. DC

Food ★★★★☆

Where: The Studio, Potterrow

When: 8pm

Until: Aug 27 (not 14, 21)

Geoff Sobelle in Food - Iain Masterton

In a nutshell: American theatre-maker Geoff Sobelle has transformed a substantial Edinburgh auditorium into the surreal semblance of a restaurant, in which he deports himself as the self-composed and authoritative maître d’, serving wine and menus to the audience-members sat at the table-cloth-covered thrust stage.

There’s a curiosity value, and whiff of gimmickry, about the carry-on – as though this were an avant-garde, more deadpan version of The Faulty Towers dining experience. But Sobelle not only has you eating out of his hand in terms of what will happen next (there are illusionist thrills here), but throws chewy themes about food and the unpalatable truth about consumption into the insouciantly whisked mix.

He traces the origin of the species, from mouths evolving in water-bound life-forms, to our insatiable present-day, unforgettably encapsulated in a Python-esque sequence in which he appears to cram everything in sight into his maw. That gargantuan table-cloth is then pulled away – in a lavish hey-presto moment – to reveal an expanse of earth, across which, using models dug from the soil, he traces the encroachment of the human-race to the point of urban overload. After our collective feast, do we now face famine? An eminently delectable 90 minutes, with a very bitter aftertaste. DC

Luke Wright’s Silver Jubilee ★★★★★

Where: Pleasance Dome (10Dome)

When: 14:55

Until: Aug 15

Luke Wright's Silver Jubilee is at the Pleasance Dome - Emily Fae

In a nutshell: This is the best thing that Hackney-born, Essex-raised poet Luke Wright has done at Edinburgh over the years, which is saying something, and comes with the advisory that the run is short – so make a dash to see the man who has a streetwise panache that puts dusty laureates to shame and a sardonic comic verve to rival Stewart Lee. Wright – who jokes he looks like “Brian McFadden with a thyroid complaint” – begins on a note of self-mocking self-aggrandisement, delivering his own commemorative ode to his 25 years in the non-business of performance poetry: “Await my entrance like a head of state, / in a gilded motor with a personalised plate… / the Dimblebys will commentate, as the masses lie prostrate..” etc.

The delighted invention continues apace, with poems written in one syllable – for the boho hell of it – and, eat your heart out TS Eliot, verse in honour of his cat “Sir John Betjeman”. But the mood gathers more seriousness and emotion as the hour goes on, and Wright looks back on his adoption as a nipper and its aftermath, and tenderly, with social compassion and humour, shares lines and reflections about the birth mother who couldn’t cope and the biological family he never really knew. DC

Party Ghost ★★★★☆

Where: Assembly Checkpoint

When: 2.55pm

Until: Aug 27 (not 14, 21)

Party Ghost at the Assembly Roxy - Hamish McCormick

In a nutshell: It’s listed in the Fringe programme as “Theatre”, but Party Ghost should really be under comedy: this is a spooky-but-silly sketch show, and a frighteningly inventive one to boot. Dressed as girlish ghosts in matching blonde bobs – or sometimes as two-holes-in-a-bedsheet pantomime spectres – fearless circus duo Olivia Porter and Jarred Dewey (directed by Nicci Wilks) fling themselves and each other around the stage like possessed dolls.

Some of the slapstick is gasp-inducingly violent, almost distractingly so. I saw this on the same day as a wrestling show, but Party Ghost had me more worried about the performers’ bruised bones. Still, physical comedy is just one trick in their bulging trick-or-treat bag.

The skits all stick to the theme (ghosts! death! parties!) but range widely in form, with every tool in the stage repertoire deployed for dark laughs. We get song, dance, drag, prop comedy, quick-change costume tricks, acrobatics, illusions, even aerial trapeze. Oh, and they hand out free cucumber sandwiches. Who could say “boo” to that? TFS

Blood of the Lamb ★★★★★

Where: Assembly Rooms (Front Room)

When: 2.10pm

Until: Aug 27 (not 14, 21)

Dana Brooke and Elisabeth Nunziato in Blood of the Lamb - Jason Kuykendall

In a nutshell: This short but wholly compelling new play by Louisiana-born Arlene Hutton – presented by Sacramento-based company B Street – is a “speculative fiction” which holds up a darkly comic mirror up to the direction of travel regarding abortion rights in the USA. In the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade in June 2022, which paved the way for states to curtail or ban abortion, 14 states now ban abortion, including Texas, where a pre-Roe ban went into legal effect last August. And it’s in Texas that Dana Brooke’s hapless, unwell Nessa, whose baby has just died in utero on a diverted flight from California to New York, now finds herself; in the presence of an airport-sited lawyer who’s not there principally to help her, but to “represent” the dead child as a citizen of the state.

“You are in possession of a human corpse,” Elisabeth Nunziato’s self-preoccupied, barely compassionate and religiously minded Val explains. “If you leave with said citizen with the intent of termination you will be charged with abuse of a corpse, which is a felony” (and indeed, under Texas law, a person who disturbs or damages a human corpse is subject to prosecution). As the minutes tick by, the adrenal desperation mounts and a comedy of cruel manners shifts beyond an indictment of civil power imbalances, faceless bureaucracy and patriarchal structures into a fundamental dramatic choice between upholding the (inhumane) law and delivering human compassion. DC

Groomed ★★★★☆

Where: Pleasance Dome (AceDome)

When: 13:30

Until: Aug 28 (not 16, 23)

Patrick Sandford in Groomed at the Pleasance Dome - Neil Hanna

In a nutshell: Patrick Sandford, a venerable stage director who used to run the Nuffield Southampton, reprises his brave, grimly compelling monologue (with saxophonist accompaniment) addressing the coercion and sexual abuse he endured at the hands of an English teacher as a nine-year-old school-boy in the 1960s. He looks back across the decades from the vantage of old-age, to an innocence-devastated youth, with both a sense of distance and residual primal proximity. He expresses, as if it’s still raw, his bewilderment that no one – neither pupils, parents nor teachers – raised the alarm. And he brings out the complexity of the abuse by acknowledging his lasting shame, mistrust of others and even a perturbing sense of connection to his abuser, whose perspective he daringly ventures to voice too. A further thematic strand likening his lonely protracted battle to that of a Japanese soldier who remained heedless that the Second World War had ended has a rather studied quality, but his urging of the need for all-embracing empathy rather than scornful dismissal, and for simple acknowledgement, hits home hard even so. DC

Without Sin ★★★★☆

Where: Summerhall (Courtyard)

When: every 20 minutes, 12pm-7.40pm

Until: Aug 27 (not 14, 21)

Without Sin is at the Summerhall Courtyard - Ste Murray

In a nutshell: Immersive shows in small dark boxes are old hat at the Fringe; one company is currently staging no fewer than three in shipping containers across the city. But here’s a novel idea: Without Sin welcomes only two audience members at a time (ideally strangers), putting them either side of a kind of humanist confessional booth for 20 minutes of soul-baring. They can’t see each other and no one outside can listen in.

Inside, after a few gentle pre-recorded prompts, you’re encouraged to be open and vulnerable, asking each other intimate questions printed on a deck of cards from a hidden compartment. (When was the last time someone hurt you? Have you forgiven them? etc.) A man I’d never even seen opened up to me entirely – about his marriage, his money troubles, his frustrated ambitions, speaking from the heart. I was captivated. More an art installation than a theatre piece, Without Sin lives or dies on how much the punters get into the spirit of it. But when it works, it’s something rather special. TFS

Adults ★★★★☆

Where: Traverse (1)

When: times vary

Until: Aug 27 (not 14, 21)

Anders Hayward and Conleth Hill in Adults - Mihaela Bodlovic

In a nutshell: Kieran Hurley’s play has a simple enough premise – a closeted family man and sixtysomething teacher visits an Edinburgh brothel seeking a young male prostitute. It’s a recipe for awkward comedy of a very British kind, as this inhibited, crisis-wracked client is immediately confronted by a discomfiting scene – the “madam” is a former school-pupil of his, and the “lad” is a struggling dad of 30, who has brought his mewling infant in tow, for the session.

Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill and Anders Hayward play the toe-curling situation, and generation-gap discomfort, for all it’s worth, but Hurley deftly slips into the levity some genuinely sobering thoughts about the quiet desperation of modern lives and closes that age-gap with ineffable moments of unexpected tenderness. A Fringe stand-out from Roxana Silbert, former artistic director of the Hampstead Theatre. DC

Sunsets ★★★★☆

Where: Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (Snug)

When: 12.20pm

Until: Aug 27 (not 14)

Georgie Grier in Sunsets at the Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose

In a nutshell: Sunsets might represent the belated dawn of a beautiful career for Georgie Grier. I had half-expected to experience a sinking feeling on watching a show that went from Edinburgh Fringe no-hoper to no-room in the space of 24 hours.

But doubts melt swiftly in the presence of Grier’s captivating solo. It’s not perfect as a piece of writing, but it showcases her remarkable facility for quick-changing between a comic register and a mood more anguished and even tragic. Beware of hype, sure, but I involuntarily thought of Phoebe Waller-Bridge – whose Fleabag got launched on the Fringe – as Grier shapeshifts as “Denver” the beguilingly barking presenter of a podcast series all about the joy, or not, of romcom.

The hour isn’t easy to encapsulate – because it also complicatedly satirises the vanity and frivolity of podcasting itself. The conceit is that we’ve been gathered to watch a live recording of the final episode in the series. Denver explains that the boundaries between life and filmic escapism got blurred; her developing romantic relationship with an ad agency work colleague is assisted and complicated by their decision to adhere to familiar rom-com tropes in order to record a podcast series as a tie-in for a bus-company client.

Confused? That’s part of the point. Grier, manic and unpredictable, full of determined brightness and a sort of trembling diffidence, draws you in, then delivers a sucker-punch that makes devastating sense of her slightly hare-brained spiel. I was wrenched from smiling indulgently to feeling floored – her emotional investment in the final minutes absolute. I can honestly see this play, and the meta-drama around it, making an innovative rom-com in its own right. DC

I Love You, Now What? ★★★★☆

Where: Pleasance Courtyard (Beside)

When: 3.35pm

Until: Aug 28 (not 14, 21)

Sophie Craig in I Love You, Now What? - Alex Brenner

In a nutshell: Thanks to Sophie Craig attending Georgie Grier’s Sunsets – as a sole audience member – at the start of the festival, the latter show garnered a phenomenal amount of media traction. So it’s heartening to see capacity audiences of 90+ dropping into the Pleasance to see what Craig’s autobiographically derived debut play is all about.

Her own promise that it will have you “wetting yourself laughing, and soaking yourself crying” isn’t far off, as she plays a young woman, Ava, who embarks on a new relationship – with Andy Umerah’s Theo – while her father is contending with terminal brain cancer. The hour gives a bittersweet sense of the burning need for youthful impulsiveness and physical abandon alongside an aching filial attendance on the embers of a valued life – two different but vital kinds of love.

Craig catches the unpredictability and irascible difficulty of her heroine, with Umerah charismatic and affecting too as her sometimes uncomprehending “boyf”; meanwhile, sitting at a piano, trying to compose one last song, Sean McLevy brings dignity to the gradual decline of her father, and a haunting paternalism to her therapist. Toby Clarke directs. DC

Mythos: Ragnarok ★★★★☆

Where: Assembly Roxy (Central)

When: 9.10pm

Until: Aug 27

Mythos: Ragnarok at the Assembly Roxy - Mary George

In a nutshell: At last! The sophisticated, lyrical grandeur of TV wrestling’s golden age finally meets the meatheaded violence of Norse Mythology. It’s a match made in Asgard.

I’ll risk a stereotype: the theatregoing public are not, for the most part, big wrestling fans. Mythological Theatre, a new company of pro wrestlers led by Ed Gamester (who here plays Odin), are hell-bent on changing that. And so they’ve created this knock-out spectacle, which offers a faintly tongue-in-cheek yet surprisingly detailed and respectful version of the Old Norse Edda, retold by a cast of 10 very game, very athletic men and women in Viking gear, all body-slamming each other to pounding rock music, amid plentiful dry ice.

Last year, the troupe were unlucky enough to “pull a Georgie” (see Sunsets, above), performing to a theatre empty but for one awkward punter. This year, they’re deservedly playing to a full house. Cries of “OOH!” and “Get ’im, Loki!” shake the rafters.

It works. I left convinced that rumbles in the ring are the perfect way to tell this story. We’re reminded here that Odin and his sly half-brother Loki weren’t born gods: exactly like WWE stars, they were mortal men who brawled and bruised their way upwards to a kind of legendary status by winning “power-belts” from the reigning champs, then fighting among each other, changing allegiances at the drop of a hat.

It’s not a perfect analogy, of course. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was almost certainly not (unlike Odin) the son of an ice giant licked from salt by the great primordial cow Auðumbla; nor, for that matter, did he build planet Earth from his defeated dad’s corpse. Mythos: Ragnarok is just as gloriously mad as its source material. Fight, gloves-off, for a ticket. TFS

