Edinburgh have to 'squash' poor discipline - Everitt

Sean Everitt will crack down on "repeat offenders" as he bemoaned Edinburgh's penalty count after they crashed out of the Challenge Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Ill-discipline has plagued his side at times this season, allowing teams back in to games that should have been seen off comfortably - like January's away win over Scarlets, who Edinburgh face on Saturday.

"In that game, we got into the opposition 22 on five occasions and we scored points on four of them," Everitt said. "That's what you need to do to put away teams.

"We've been better and we've improved in that area but we haven't been spot on. It comes down to discipline and lack of concentration. In the second half, we gave them opportunities through ill-discipline, likewise in the Sharks game.

"In the first 40 minutes we conceded four penalties. At the end of the game it as 14. That tells the story. You can't win if you can't see 10 penalties in 40 minutes."

Edinburgh lead 16-14 in Durban, before conceding five kickable penalties in the second-half and allowing the Sharks into an unassailable lead.

"We had a chat this morning with regards to that. We've set ourselves goals. We're going to be a bit firmer on those goals.

"The individuals that are repeated offenders will face some consequences going forward, but we have to squash it, and sometimes consequences are a good way to do it."

The head coach also confirmed that next season he will give youth a chance, with no player currently signed up to replace departing number eight Bill Mata.

"We’ve got Connor Boyle, young Ben Muncaster, we've got Tom Dodd, and they're waiting in the wings for the opportunity. Every time they've played for Edinburgh, they've done exceptionally well, so it’s time for us to invest in them as well.

"Then, we have the likes of Tom Currie and Liam McConnell, the captain of the under-20s. We have got a wealth of talent in those positions.

"It will be good for us to develop from within. It's good for team culture and it's good for us to do that from a sustainability point of view."