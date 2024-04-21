Edinburgh must maintain 'ruthless' edge - Bennett

Mark Bennett wants Edinburgh to maintain the “ruthless” edge they displayed in a clinical second-half display as they racked up a 43-18 victory over Scarlets.

Five of Edinburgh’s six tries came after the break, with Bennett amongst the scorers.

The win moved Edinburgh up to eighth in the URC with four regular season matches remaining.

“That’s what we’re aiming to be,” Bennett said of the second-half performance.

“We need to be more ruthless and today was probably one of our better showings. At the same time there’s another three tries we’ve left out there in the first half.

“We can still keep improving on that but six tries, a bonus-point win, it’s just what we need.

“When you come into the play-off section of the season it’s just about momentum and that’s a great win for us.

“We’ve got four more games playing against a few teams that are in and around us.

“We can control it, try get that momentum building, the snowball effect and push for that top eight.”