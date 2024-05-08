'Edinburgh made it happen' - Bradbury excited to return home

Magnus Bradbury has explained his decision to move back to Edinburgh was "easy" as the club made him feel wanted.

The number eight left the Scottish capital in 2022 to join Bristol Bears, where he has excelled in the English Premiership, but will return in the summer.

"I had a good couple of conversations with Edinburgh - what they wanted to bring me back for, why they wanted to bring me back and how badly they wanted to bring me back," Bradbury told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"It meant a lot to me to be told by a club that we want you back for these reasons. We want you to come back to do X, Y and Z. They effectively made it happen.

"It's an easy decision for me to go back to home, to a club I know really well, lots of friends there. I go back to the city where I can build my life. I've absolutely loved my time down here but it seems like the right time for me, definitely."

The 28-year-old, who was recalled to the Scotland squad during the recent Six Nations after missing out on World Cup selection, also sees a bright future for Edinburgh.

"Edinburgh, with the way they've been playing the past couple of years, have been unlucky to not push for at least a semi-final," he said.

"The recruitment has been done and the younger guys have been there when I was there, they're coming through.

"You've got [Luke] Crosbie as a bolt-on starter now, you've got Connor Boyle coming through, [Ben] Muncaster, obviously Bill [Mata] is leaving but then you've still got Hamish [Watson] and [Grant] Gilchrist and [Pierre] Schoeman and all those boys that are hugely experienced.

"The boys that are there now, the boys that have been brought in as well, only want success at the club. That's exciting for me. Everyone there should be pulling in the right direction now."

Listen to the full interview with Edinburgh-bound Bradbury on the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast on BBC Sounds or by clicking here.