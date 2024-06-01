'Edinburgh will be kicking themselves' - Wilson

Edinburgh's style of victory ended up being their downfall this season, according to pundit Ryan Wilson.

Sean Everitt's side went into the final round of URC action effectively needing a win against play-off chasers Benetton to secure passage to the next stage of the competition.

That was despite the fact they had won 11 league matches - a very good return in an 18-game season. However, they only picked up two winning bonus points - awarded if a team scores four or more tries.

"Edinburgh will be kicking themselves at how they've played all season," Wilson told Premier Sports.

"Towards the end of the season they knew they had to play more rugby and find more bonus points, and parts of their game came together.

"Throughout the season it was a lot of kicking, and they went for three points a lot. That's had a massive effect come the end of the season and they've lost out through one or two bonus points.

"It's not about mentality. It's more the way they've played this season, and not really gone for it."