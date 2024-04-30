'Edinburgh have ingredients for play-off place'

[BBC]

Not firing on all cylinders. Less than the sum of their parts. Not all they can be.

Three ways Edinburgh supporters have tried to express how they feel about the team's performances lately.

I tend to agree but only Leinster and some mob from just along the M8 have won more league games than we have so we are, despite some misgivings, not that far away from getting it right.

Just one more bonus point would have meant we were fifth after the weekend. Two and we’d be fourth.

I certainly can’t endorse Ben Healy’s assertion that "we have the ingredients to win a trophy". To use his analogy, the recipe seems a little garbled.

However, if we continue with the simple dishes we’ve been serving, it's entirely possible we could put those ingredients together and achieve that play-off place. It may not be worthy of a Michelin star but we are cooking and getting the job done.

Three games remain. First up, it’s Zebre at the Hive. We’ve not lost at home in 2024. We’ve not lost to Zebre since 2018 and have never been beaten by them at home.

Then Munster. Tougher, obviously. We’ve not beaten them since 2019. It’s a home game though.

Lastly, we go to Benetton. They’ve got a tricky month to negotiate before we visit, including a double-header in South Africa, so could go into this game with just the 44 points they are on now. But, we’ve not won in Treviso since 2015.

If you are looking for a good omen then consider this. The last time we won five games in a row was in 2021 and both the Italian clubs were in that sequence.

Now, where’s that apron?

Sandy Smith can be found on The Burgh Watch