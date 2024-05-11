Edinburgh 'will be happy' with Zebre victory - Paterson

Former Scotland international Chris Paterson believes Edinburgh will have a "spring in their step" after thumping Zebre in the United Rugby Championship.

Sean Everitt's side secured a crucial bonus point in their 40-14 win over the Italian side.

"There were big performances out there and they'll be happy with that," Paterson told Premier Sports.

"Those late tries will make a big difference and put a spring in their step as they move onto the next challenge.

"There was pressure on before the game obviously but there was pressure at some points during the game as well. On two or three occasions Zebre fought back so there was pressure throughout the game."

"There will be elements that have frustrated Sean Everitt but he will be relatively happy with that.

"He's got loads of experience and total respect from his players so will lean on that going forward.

"Collectively they need to stay together to get the job done. No one let themselves down individually. The focus will now go to next week.

"This could be your final moments of the season, you don't know if you're going to start or be on the bench so players have to maximise every single moment."