Edinburgh have 'grown as a squad & franchise' - Everitt

Head coach Sean Everitt insists his Edinburgh side have not underperformed this season, despite the risk of not reaching the URC quarter-finals.

The capital club must win against Benetton on Saturday, or rely heavily on results elsewhere, if they are to secure a top-eight finish.

"I wouldn't say we've underperformed," Everitt said. "There's been a lot of growth, and we've got to look at the season as a whole. We've won five more games than we did last year so there's growth in the results that we've achieved.

"I would be disappointed if we didn't get through. It's the nature of the competition that every point is absolutely vital. We've got to ask have we grown as a squad? Have we grown as a franchise? We've certainly done that."

When Edinburgh met Benetton at home earlier this season, the hosts dominated large parts of the game but lost 24-22 after Ben Healy's last-ditch drop-goal attempt sailed wide.

"That game was frustrating for us because we had so many opportunities," Everitt added.

"Look at the comedy of errors - Wes Goosen's got an open try-line in front of him and the ball falls out of his hands, Duhan [van der Merwe] slipped and hit the pole and the ball fell out of his hands; Blair Kinghorn lost the ball on the floor to give away the try to win.

"We know that we have the ability and the capability within our squad to be able to win that game on Saturday."