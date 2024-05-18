Edinburgh 'devastated' after Munster defeat - Gilchrist

Edinburgh co-captain Grant Gilchrist said his side are "devastated" after their 26-29 defeat to Munster.

Reigning URC champions Munster fought back after trailing by four points at half time to come out on top and get a crucial bonus point win.

"It's really hard to speak about because obviously we're devastated," Gilchrist says.

"[Friday] was huge for our season, our fans were huge. We can't fault the effort because the boys were huge for us as well.

"Guys that have given their hearts and souls for this club, we knew it was massive for our season. We had a huge opportunity.

"Now [our play-off hopes] are still in our hands and we need to go and do it on the road against Benetton."