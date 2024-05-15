'Edinburgh avoid panic and keep discipline'

[BBC]

Being an Edinburgh supporter means you get used to using the word 'but' a lot.

As in 'we got the job done but it wasn’t pretty'. Or 'we got the five points but that performance won’t be good enough to beat Munster'.

That said, the win over Zebre was the type of match that we sometimes find a way to lose. Therefore, it was encouraging that we kept our discipline and pushed through, first when we went behind, and then again when they closed the gap to just five points.

Ben Vellacott's introduction brought some much needed speed to the breakdown. His try was a cracker and demonstrated speed of thought as well as the dynamism that we seemed to lack previously. If you could give player of the match to someone for a 20-minute appearance then this would be the one.

Chris Dean's try reminded me of the one he scored in the corner at Murrayfield against Glasgow back in 2017. All that was missing this time was Henry Pyrgos clapping him over the line.

Bill Mata limped off in the 79th minute and the crowd, obviously aware that this could be his last Edinburgh involvement, gave him a huge round of applause. Hopefully that’s not the case as he has always shown a remarkable recovery ability.

Two to go and still tighter than even Simply Red could mention, but it is still in our own hands. Just a small Munster-shaped hurdle to overcome at the Hive this Friday.