Edinburgh 33-15 Bayonne: Five-try hosts into Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Two Ben Vellacott tries put Edinburgh in a strong position [SNS]

European Challenge Cup last 16 Edinburgh (5) 33 Tries: Watson, Currie, Vellacott 2, Van der Merwe Con: Healy 4 Bayonne (7) 15 Tries: Spring 2 Con: Spring Pen: Spring

Edinburgh ran in five tries to see off Bayonne and reach the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

With the match moved from Hive Stadium to Murrayfield after Storm Kathleen brought strong winds, Tom Spring got Bayonne's opening converted try.

Hamish Watson crossed to bring the hosts back to 7-5 down at the break.

Spring went over again after Matt Currie's Edinburgh try, before two Ben Vellacott scores and one from Duhan van der Merwe took the home team through.

Sean Everitt's side will play Sharks or Zebre in the quarter-finals, with the latter two teams meeting in South Africa on Sunday.

A handling error by Jamie Ritchie cost Edinburgh early on after the flanker had run on to Ben Healy's dinked kick.

Bayonne built off a lineout and Spring's side shimmy and dart over the line broke the impasse before he himself added the conversion.

Then came the Edinburgh response with Watson driving over and grounding. Healy's conversion attempt was wide.

Bayonne's lead held into the second half but Currie's searing burst got the hosts in front for the first time and Healy converted.

The French side pegged Edinburgh back with a Spring penalty and the fly-half sped clear to go over in the left corner for his second try, though he could not add the conversion.

Vellacott got Edinburgh back in front as he marked his return to the line-up by weaving one way then the other before going under the posts. Yan Lestrade's challenge as he tried to stop Vellacott caught the scrum-half on the head and Lestrade was sent to the sin-bin before Healy converted.

The home side took advantage with Vellacott grounding again off a ruck and Healy once again converting.

With an 11-point lead, Edinburgh sought a fifth try to put the result beyond doubt and Van der Merwe made his contribution with a touch down in the left corner. Healy kicked well from wide to take his side to 33 points.

Bayonne needed two converted scores to stand a chance of recovery but scarcely looked like breaching Edinburgh again in the closing stages.

Edinburgh flanker Hamish Watson told Viaplay: "It was pretty scrappy in the first 20 minutes. We found it hard to defend them early on - they came to play, full credit to them. The forwards fronted up really well. We showed what we could do out there."

Edinburgh: Goosen, Henry, Bennett, Currie, Van Der Merwe, Healy, Vellacott, de Bruin, Ashman, Nel, Skinner, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Dean for Henry (74), Lang for Bennett (62), Price for Vellacott (65), Jones for de Bruin (75), Cherry for Ashman (57), Rae for Nel (66), Hodgson for Gilchrist (65), Crosbie for Watson (58).

Bayonne: Callandret, Pourailly, Martocq, Lestrade, Megdoud, Spring, Rouet, Bethune, Giudicelli, Scholtz, Ceyte, Leindekar Virginio, Bourdeau, Heguy, Ariceta.

Replacements: Dolhagaray for Callandret (59), Buliruarua for Lestrade (64), Labarbe for Rouet (59), Castillon for Bethune (50), Acquier for Giudicelli (50), Villar for Scholtz (64), K. Mikautadze for Leindekar Virginio (50), Huguet for Heguy (70). Sin Bin: Lestrade (53).