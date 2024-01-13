Edinburgh 20-21 Edinburgh: Adam Hastings kicks visitors into knockouts
Challenge Cup Pool 3
Edinburgh (5) 20
Tries: Young, Ashman, Vellacott Con: Healy Pen: Healy
Gloucester (3) 21
Try: Rees-Zammit, Mercer Con: Hastings Pens: Hastings 3
Gloucester secured Challenge Cup progress after making it three Pool 3 wins out of three against Edinburgh.
Glen Young's unconverted try gave the hosts a 5-3 advantage at half-time.
The lead swung back and forth in the second period as Gloucester's Louis Rees-Zammit and Edinburgh's Ewan Ashman and Ben Vellacott crossed.
But the crucial score came when Zach Mercer went over and Scotland fly-half kicked the visitors to a 21-20 victory with a few minutes left.
Edinburgh have one win from their opening three matches.
Edinburgh: Boffelli, Graham, Bennett, Currie, Goosen, Healy, Price; Schoeman, Cherry, Nel, Skinner, Gilchrist, Young, Watson, Mata.
Replacements: Ashman, Hislop, Williams, Sykes, Dodd, Vellacott, Lang, Paterson.
Gloucester: Rees-Zammit, May, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley, Hastings, Englefield; Ford-Robinson, Blake, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Clement, Ludlow, Mercer.
Replacements: McGuigan, Elrington, Balmain, Jordan, Ackermann, Varney, Llewellyn, Evans.