Edina surges past Stillwater and keeps going, advances in Class 6A

Edina spotted Stillwater an early touchdown, then roared back with 28 straight points and cruised to a 49-21 victory Thursday in the Class 4A football state quarterfinals at Park Center High School.

Running back John Warpinski ran for more than 250 yards and scored two touchdowns for Edina (8-3), which won its seventh straight. Stillwater finished the season 8-3.