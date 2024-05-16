Edina makes badminton history of its own with repeat state title

Precocious Edina and perennial power St. Paul Johnson clashed Wednesday for the badminton state championship.

Precociousness was rewarded, again, and it's time to reconsider that adjective. Edina won the title for the second year in a row, overwhelming Johnson 7-0 in the championship match at Edina High School.

In Minnesota badminton, passing from "precocious" to "power" takes some time, but Edina is fast making headway. Johnson's dozen state titles are the most in state history, which goes back to 1996. Johnson had won 11 of the previous 12 state titles before Edina won last season, becoming the first school not from St. Paul to take the title since Eden Prairie in 2001.

Edina is undefeated in state title games, having won in its only two appearances.

Edina was ranked first in the final poll of the regular season, and Johnson was ranked second.

St. Paul Harding defeated St. Paul Highland Park 4-3 for third place,

The individual state tournament will be played Thursday at Edina, with competition in singles and doubles.

St. Paul Highland Park's Phlower Vang is the No. 1-ranked singles player. She finished fourth in the state tournament last year. Tenzin Tsephel is Edina's top singles player and ranked third.

Edina's Sanna Coma and Ivy Peterson are the top-ranked doubles team. They were the runners-up in 2023.