Edin Terzic has resigned as coach of Champions League runner-up Borussia Dortmund
Tom Brady received his red jacket in front of former teammates, coaches and a sold-out crowd in Foxborough on Wednesday night.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
After the announcement of Jerry West's death on Wednesday, the basketball world took time to pay their respects to the late legend.
A 22-2 Mavericks run in the fourth quarter nearly turned around the 2024 NBA Finals. Instead, the Celtics are one win from title No. 18.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
The USMNT entered a showdown with Brazil on the brink of crisis. It responded with a valiant effort and has steadied itself entering Copa América.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
With every participating team having released their set, let's rank and grade them all.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
It was a surreal day at the PGA Championship.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Play resumed at Valhalla after about a 90 minute delay on Friday morning.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
"Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" streams on Sept. 2.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde dive deep on what you need to know regarding the House v. NCAA case settlement, and how it will impact the future of college football.
In a bold, grandiose ploy to expand the reach of swimming, the 70,000-seat home of the Indianapolis Colts has been transformed from a football field into the world’s biggest aquatic arena.