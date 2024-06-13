Edin Terzic quits Borussia Dortmund after ‘violent confrontation’ with Mats Hummels

Edin Terzic has left just two weeks after leading Dortmund to the Champions League final - Getty Images/Marvin Ibo Guengoer

Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic has left his position with immediate effect just two weeks after leading the club to the Champions League final.

Terzic requested that his contract be terminated on Thursday morning, the Bundesliga side said in a statement, which came amid reports in Germany of a confrontation with defender Mats Hummels in the days before the Champions League final that “turned violent”.

A club statement read: “Borussia Dortmund and coach Edin Terzic are going their separate ways. The 41-year-old asked BVB to terminate his contract immediately. Borussia Dortmund agreed to the request after a joint discussion.”

Hummels spoke out about Terzic’s tactics before the 2-0 defeat by Real Madrid at the start of the month, which Sky Germany claimed had been the catalyst for a confrontation between the pair.

“I was furious because I was of the opinion that Borussia Dortmund shouldn’t play like that – against any opponent in the world,” Hummels told Bild about the way the side played against opponents higher in the table this season.

“I didn’t think it could go on like this. I felt insulted in my honour to stand on the pitch in that kit. So submissive, so inferior in footballing terms. The two Stuttgart games and the away game in Leverkusen. That was barricading with 11 men in the box.”

Hummels is not part of the Germany squad that is competing at the European Championship.

More to follow...

