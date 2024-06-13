Edin Terzić steps down as Borussia Dortmund head coach

Edin Terzić has stepped down as Borussia Dortmund head coach, the club has announced.

During a meeting with Dortmund bosses last night, the 41-year-old handed in his resignation. It’s now been confirmed that Terzić’s resignation has been accepted and he will no longer coach BVB.

It’s no secret that BVB had a mixed season. In the Bundesliga, they struggled for form and only finished 5th. If it wasn’t for the Bundesliga securing an additional Champions League ahead of next season, Dortmund would have been without European football next campaign.

In fact, it was BVB’s excellent form in the Champions League which helped the league secure that extra spot and Terzić his job.

BVB ended up losing the Champions League to Real Madrid just a couple of weeks ago in London.

So what next for BVB?

Everything is still up in the air but it’s reported that Nuri Şahin will take over as head coach. Whether this is on a permanent basis or not remains to be seen.

There is still of course other managers that may be interested including former BVB and most recently Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel.

GGFN | Jamie Allen