Edin Terzić slams back at media accusations that he is ‘just a fan’ ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League final

On June 1, Edin Terzić and his Borussia Dortmund side will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium. Having come 90 minutes away from being crowned German champions last season, BvB look to rewrite their wrongs to be crowned European champions.

However, while excitement is undeniably brewing among those linked to the club, head coach Edin Terzić has been becoming frustrated with the media. During an interview with DAZN, the 41-year-old was referred to as a “fan coach,” prompting a furious response from Terzić:

“I’m often asked about the fact that I was a fan of this club. It doesn’t bother me. It just annoys me when I’m reduced to that.”

“It wasn’t like I was sitting in the stands and someone said: ‘We’ll take him.’ I wasn’t just a fan; I was an employee of the club. The path didn’t lead as a fan but as a youth coach, as a scout, as an assistant coach, onto the coaching bench and into professional football.”

Since being appointed as Dortmund’s permanent head coach in 2022, Terzić has undeniably exceeded expectations. Pushing Bayern all the way until matchday 34 last season before reaching a Champions League final during this campaign would certainly not have been foreseen 24 months ago.

As well as this, it cannot be forgotten that Terzić was in charge of Dortmund’s last success in 2021, when they defeated RB Leipzig 4-1 in the DFB-Pokal final. Therefore, despite a poor domestic campaign this season, the work Terzić has done at Dortmund should not be dismissed, and without him, they could be in a far worse position.

GGFN | Will Shopland