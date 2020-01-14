Edgy Tim's Team of the Decade: Linebackers

Who should be on the list of the top five IHSA linebackers of the decade (2010-19)? The Chicagoland area has become synonymous with great linebackers over the years in every level of football, from preps to college to the NFL. Time to debate:

Antonio Morrison, Bolingbrook's Class of 2012 (Florida): Morrison, who was a three-year varsity starting linebacker for the Raiders led his team to the 2011 Class 8A state title. He was also a two-time All-State linebacker who made 101 tackles with seven sacks in his junior season. Morrison signed with Florida and had a very productive college career for the Gators. He was a fourth round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016. Morrison has played for the Colts and the Green Bay Packers so far in his NFL career.

Garret Dooley, Rochester's Class of 2013 (Wisconsin): Dooley was a two-way standout for the Rockets and head coach Derek Leonard in his high school career. As a senior, he made 132 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. He also rushed for 1,456 yards and 32 touchdowns, adding 34 catches for 474 yards and five more touchdowns. As a junior, Dooley recorded 1,209 rushing yards, 598 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns to go along with 146 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and six sacks. Dooley signed with Wisconsin after drawing additional offers from Illinois, Vanderbilt and Indiana.

Nyles Morgan, Crete-Monee's Class of 2014 (Notre Dame): Morgan, who was a four-star ranked linebacker by Rivals.com, was a three-year varsity starter and impact player for the Warriors. He led Crete-Monee to a 40-2 record as a starter and the 2012 Class 6A state title. Morgan signed with Notre Dame over finalists Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Florida. He had terrific size and power along with excellent speed and instincts.

Tuf Borland, Bolingbrook's Class of 2016 (Ohio State): Borland was a three sport athlete (football/basketball/baseball) for ‘Brook. He was also a four-year varsity starter at linebacker for head coach John Ivlow. A two-time All-State player in his junior and senior seasons, he made 165 total tackles as a senior and another 152 as a junior. Borland signed with Ohio State after considering several Power Five offers including Wisconsin, where Borland's father Kyle played his college football. Borland, who is a junior on the Ohio State roster, has played in every game for the Buckeyes since the 2017 season.

Jack Sanborn, Lake Zurich's Class of 2018 (Wisconsin): Sanborn, who was a four-star ranked linebacker, was also a three-year starter for the Bears while being named as an All-State player in his junior and senior seasons. Sanborn was also the LZ team captain in his junior and senior seasons. He committed to Wisconsin after adding several offers from Big Ten schools. Sanborn was a sophomore starter this past fall on the Wisconsin Badgers defense.

Next in?

Clifton Garrett, Plainfield South's Class of 2014 (LSU)

T.J. Edwards, Lakes' Class of 2014 (Wisconsin)

Nick Niemann, Sycamore's Class of 2016 (Iowa)

Jack Lynn, Lake Zurich's Class of 2012 (Minnesota)

