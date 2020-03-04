Edgy Tim's Recruiting News and Notes

Naperville Central junior three-star ranked quarterback/athlete recruit Sam Jackson (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) has remained busy this winter with workouts and working on his overall game with Jeff Christensen's Throw It Deep group. Jackson, who added his latest offer from the University of Oregon checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"The scholarship offer from Oregon was a big surprise," Jackson said. "I have been in touch with the coaches at Oregon a bit. I was asked to call up the Oregon coaches and that's when they offered me."

Jackson filled us in on his initial impressions of the Oregon Ducks.

"I've been able to watch a few Oregon games on TV. They seem to have a really nice program and are always playing on national TV. I still need to learn a lot more about Oregon and they invited me out to visit them this spring. I'm definitely going to visit Oregon sometime soon."

Jackson, who was originally committed to Minnesota but who has since backed off that verbal pledge recapped his latest college suitors.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, Cincinnati, Wisconsin and Indiana the most. Indiana is really recruiting me hard and I get along with Indiana quarterback coach Nick Sheridan and we talk all the time. I'm also still good with Minnesota. We still talk all the time and I'm actually going to make a visit to Minnesota again this coming weekend. I decommitted from Minnesota because I wanted to get out and see and visit more schools, but I'm still good with them and I'm excited about my weekend visit."

Jackson filled us in on his upcoming college visit plans.

"I'm going to Minnesota this weekend for a visit. I'm also looking at going to visit Oregon sometime this month. I also want to get out to visit Iowa in March. I'm planning to visit Indiana and Cincinnati sometime in early April."

Maine East sophomore offensive tackle recruit Yaser Al-Awadi (6-foot-8, 295 pounds) made a Sunday Junior Day event visit to Iowa. Al-Awadi, who is starting to see his recruiting stock take off this winter checks in and recaps his Sunday visit to Iowa.

"I went to Iowa on Sunday for a Junior Day event and it was amazing," Al-Awadi said. "I just really enjoyed my visit to Iowa."

Al-Awadi recapped his first visit impressions from the University of Iowa.

"Everyone at Iowa was really friendly and welcoming and I honestly felt like I was already part of the family at Iowa. It was my first ever visit to Iowa and they just have so much to offer and everything was really impressive. I was also able to talk with a few of the Iowa coaches like Coach (Seth) Wallace and the offensive line coach (Tim Polasek). The Iowa coaches said they are very interested in me and that they will take things slow with recruiting for now. They want to get to know me better and they also want to come back to my school later this spring and watch my workouts."

Al-Awadi is also planning to make a few more visits in March.

"Iowa State has already offered me a scholarship and I'm planning to go visit them sometime this spring. I'm also looking at visiting Bowling Green and Notre Dame sent me a camp invitation for this summer. I might end up camping at Notre Dame this summer."

Al-Awadi, who is a three-sport athlete (football/basketball and track) at Maine East also recapped his growing list of colleges showing his recruiting interest this winter.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Iowa State, Iowa, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Bowling Green along with Purdue and Wisconsin. A lot of those schools made in school visits back in January and according to my coaches at school we are expecting several of those same coaches to come back in later this spring."

Marist junior running back/defensive back recruit Jovan Marsh (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) was able to recently add his fifth overall scholarship and recaps his latest football recruiting news.

"Eastern Illinois is my latest offer," Marsh said. "I have scholarship offers now from EIU along with Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Western Michigan and Illinois State."

Marsh has also been drawing increased recruiting attention this winter.

"I've been staying in touch with all of the schools who have offered me. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Illinois, Minnesota, Miami of Ohio, Ohio University, Missouri, Toledo, Central Michigan along with a few other Big Ten schools. We saw a lot of different college coaches in school back in January and we are expecting more coaches back later this spring."

Will Marsh make some upcoming spring college visits?

"I haven't been able to get out to make any visits just yet because I'm running track this winter along with playing 7on7 for Legacy Red. I'm planning to get out starting this coming weekend to make some college visits. Next weekend I'm going to visit both Kent State and Miami of Ohio. March 15th I'm set to visit Illinois State along with visiting Minnesota on March 21st. I'm also looking at visiting Western Michigan later in March along with Central Michigan, Ohio and Toledo."

Evanston sophomore running back recruit Sebastian Cheeks (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) has remained on the recruiting radar screens of several Power 5 programs this winter.

"I've been doing great this winter," Cheeks said. "I'm still rehabbing and recovering from off-season surgery but I'm healing up and feeling better every day."

Cheeks filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"I have scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Syracuse, Iowa State and Central Michigan. We saw a lot of different college coaches in school back in January. The feedback from those coaches was to just keep working and that they all want me to come out and visit those schools in person. Some of the coaches have also given me some advice on how to keep working and getting better. I'm also in contact with a few schools who haven't offered me just yet including Illinois, Notre Dame and Louisville."

Will Cheeks make some upcoming spring college visits?

"I'm planning to get out to visit Iowa sometime soon. I'm also planning to visit Northwestern in early April and I'm taking a visit to Illinois on April 4th. I'm sure I'll try to add a few other college visits this spring."

