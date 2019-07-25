EDGY TIM: Recruiting News and Notes

Batavia (Ill.) senior outside linebacker recruit Quinn Urwiler (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) recently gave North Dakota his verbal commitment. Urwiler, who was recruited by the Fighting Hawks as an outside linebacker discusses his college choice here.

"I'm really excited about my decision (to commit to North Dakota)," Urwiler said. "The coaches (at North Dakota) are great and they see big things in me. North Dakota just showed me so much love in the process. They really made me feel welcome and they have just been great. North Dakota recruited and offered me as an outside linebacker."

Burlington Central senior offensive linemen Matt Muetterties (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) added a recent offer from Western Illinois and gave the Leathernecks his verbal commitment. Muetterties, who plays tight end and defensive end for the Rockets and head coach Brian Melvin was recruited by WIU as an offensive linemen.

"I chose WIU because of the coaching staff, the football program, the overall atmosphere and that includes the p[layers and the recruits in this class," Muetterties said. "The coaching staff was genuine and believed in me throughout the process and made me feel truly welcome to the WIU family."

Downers Grove South senior defensive linemen Shawn Lee (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) also pointed towards his relationship with the WIU coaches when he gave the Leathernecks his verbal commitment.

"The coaches at WIU really stand out to me," Lee said. "Both my defensive line coach Coach (John) Haneline and head coach (Jared) Elliott) have always made sure I knew that I was a priority for them in the recruiting class. They also just have always been real with me. WIU also offered me and took a chance on me when other schools were just waiting or just was holding me off without offering me."

Coal City (Ill.) senior defensive end recruit Brady Crawford

(6-foot-2, 206 pounds), decided to give Sioux Falls (D2) his verbal commitment on Monday night.

"I decided to commit to Sioux Falls," Crawford said. "I was really impressed with with the facilities that they have and really everything they have to offer so I committed. Sioux Falls is eight hours away from home but spending time with all of the coaches, they made me feel comfortable and at home. Sioux Falls is such a great fit for me. The business program is a strong program for me and Sioux Falls also has a strong football program. I'm just happy to be a part of the Sioux Falls family."

