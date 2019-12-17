Edgy Tim: IHSA football rescinds district football proposal

IHSA member schools voted for Proposal 15 Tuesday, which officially eliminates the football district scheduling system which was approved a year ago and was slated to begin for the 2021 season.

By a vote of 374-241-87, IHSA membership voted to go back to the current IHSA scheduling system which is managed by individual schools, many of whom belong to conferences. The result of the vote for Proposal 15, the regular season scheduling and football playoff system will remain unchanged.

"There is incredible passion for high school football in our state, and the subject of football district scheduling has been no exception," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "Many coaches and communities were excited about the prospect of district scheduling when the vote passed a year ago, just like many are excited today that it will ultimately not occur in 2021. We do not expect the discussion surrounding football regular-season scheduling and the playoff structure to dissipate, so we will be charged with continuing to facilitate discussion and ideas among our member school coaches and administrators."

One local athletic director and former state champion coach sees the positives in the decision.

"My feeling is that this is the IHSA membership pumping the brakes a little bit," according to Joliet Catholic athletic director Dan Sharp. "You have so many different proposals out there that it's a good thing to take a little bit of time and see how things play out."

The vote totals for the passing of Proposal 15 was considerable when compared to a year ago. In 2018, the IHSA membership passed the football district system by a vote of 327-307-69, while the vote to eliminate the same system this year was 374-241-87. Many administrators pointed to a buyer remorse feeling toward the football district system after seeing several mock-ups of what the actual districts could look like. IHSA member schools were asked to vote for the football district scheduling and playoff system without being provided an example of what those districts would look like and the potential impact it could have for member schools.

Edgy Tim: IHSA football rescinds district football proposal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago