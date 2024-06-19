Edgewood's Zack Vencill to continue education, basketball at Mount Aloysius

Jun. 19—After graduating from Edgewood High School, Zack Vencill opted to attend SPIRE Academy to develop his basketball skills.

"The decision was based on wanting to play at the college level," he said. "I would have had to walk on somewhere if I hadn't gone to SPIRE."

The decision has paid off.

Vencill, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, has announced he will continue his education and basketball career at Mount Aloysius College.

"The decision [to go to Mount Aloysius] was based on the connection I felt bonding with the coach [Marcus Thomas) and how I felt I could help out the program," he said.

Vencill, who is planning on majoring in psychology, will have four years of eligibility, so he will be a freshman.

Mount Aloysius is a Division III school for athletics, and located in Cresson, Pennsylvania, which is about 80 miles east of Pittsburgh.

The Mounties went 9-16 overall, 7-11 in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference last season.

Other schools competing in the AMCC include: Alfred State College, Carlow University, Hilbert College, LaRoche University, Penn State Altoona, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and Wells College.

The schools are based in Pennsylvania and New York.

To reach this point, Vencill, who ended his Edgewood career as a 1,000-point scorer and All-Ohio selection, went through a process at SPIRE.

"My time at SPIRE really helped me with preparing my schedule, with how I lift, train, eat and how I'd manage school at the college level," he said.

John Bowler, who coached Vencill at Edgewood, said SPIRE has helped Vencill reach the next level.

"Zack got really bigger and stronger and faster playing for SPIRE," Bowler said. "It's a whole program that he was in with lifting weights, speed drills and also playing a lot of games."

While at SPIRE, Vencill and his teammates played a variety of opponents, and traveled to places such as Nevada, Missouri and South Carolina.

In the South Carolina tournament at Rock Hill later in the season, Vencill was selected as a Platinum Post-Grad All-Star.

"I think he probably played over 40 games," Bowler said. "His experience at SPIRE, I think it was awesome for him to get ready for the next level.

"Also, the mental side of basketball is worked on at SPIRE and will help him tremendously. I'm very excited to see how he will do at the next level. Knowing Zack, I have a feeling he will excel."

Vencill said his time with the Warriors has also aided him in getting to the collegiate level.

"I think one thing that I had at Edgewood that will help me transition to the college level is the coaching I had," he said. "I kind of know the level of play and dedication that is expected, so I don't think that will be a surprise once I get to college."

Vencill, who will start school in the fall, said he will go into next season with his nose to the grindstone.

"I'd say some early goals I have right now would be to earn myself a spot in the rotation and just apply myself as much as possible to what the coaches are teaching," he said. "Just playing at the next level and competing, playing at the college level is something I've always dreamed of, so it's exciting."