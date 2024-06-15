Edgewood's Vencill selected county softball coach of the year

Jun. 15—The Edgewood Warriors softball team dropped games early to Perry and Jefferson to start the 2024 season.

"We started against Perry last year and it worked to our benefit," Warriors coach Randy Vencill said. "This year, we knew Perry would have played games already, going down south. I figured three or four losses would win the conference. We had a talk and I just told them that we're still in it."

Edgewood picked up some momentum along the way, including defeating Perry and Jefferson the second time around, and eventually tied the Pirates for the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division crown with a 9-3 mark.

It was the second straight season of winning the conference title, after capturing the CVC Lake outright last season.

The Warriors, who finished the season 16-5 overall, also made a Division II tournament run, advancing to the Division II district, and falling to West Branch in a semifinal contest at West Branch.

Vencill was selected the 2024 Ashtabula County Coach of the Year, as voted on by the county coaches.

"Good players, good staff, good community ... that's how you get coach of the year," he said.

At one point during the season, the Warriors won 13 of 14 games.

"The younger girls stepped up," Vencill said. "We had players at new positions, and three players hadn't played before."

Luci Paolillo, the county Player of the Year in 2024, led the way in pitching. She went 14-4 with a 2.05 ERA.

Paolillo logged 126.1 innings and struck out 185 batters.

"He preaches having fun," she said of Vencill.

In hitting, Edgewood had a team-batting average of .371.

"Throughout the season, everything came together," Vencill said. "If we got Luci three or four runs, we'd be Ok."

To either win the conference title outright or tie, Edgewood went against Madison on May 16.

The first meeting a month earlier was stopped due to inclement weather and the scored tied at 0-0.

The Warriors scratched out a run to win 1-0 in eight innings, and claimed at least a share of the conference crown.

The regularly-scheduled game followed. Both teams fought hard, before the Blue Streaks prevailed 5-4 to force the tie.

"It was bittersweet," Vencill said of the co-championship. "You work toward a goal. Still, it's hard to be disappointed."

In the tournament, West Branch has become a thorn in Edgewood's side lately. West Branch has knocked off Vencill-coached teams in both girls basketball and softball postseason games in recent years.

Just last month, Edgewood led 3-0, before rain forced the postponement, in a district semifinal softball contest.

The teams reconvened two days later, and West Branch ended up winning 11-6.

Vencill knows each year is different. A team's success is based on many factors.

In addition to Paolillo on the mound, underclassmen who made an impact in hitting for Edgewood this season included: Faith Vencill with.426 batting average, Natalie Ianetta, 33 hits and Addison Lamson, 22 RBIs.

"With only losing two seniors this year opposed to six last year, we look to pick up where we left off in 2024," Vencill said. "Look for Natalie Ianetta to be an anchor behind the plate and at the top of the lineup.

"Addie Lamson and Avery Vencill will look to hold down the defense up the middle with Faith Vencill anchoring the outfield. Our senior leadership will be filled by Gianna Ianetta and Makenna Rhodes."