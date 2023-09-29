Edgewood's Paul puts in the time, pulls upset at Bloomington South tennis sectional

Andrew Paul has spent an awful lot of time on Bloomington South's courts this week. It was worth it, considering how much he'd invested in the off-season to make it happen.

The Edgewood sophomore is the only Mustang left in the postseason, now having outlasted foes in the first two rounds. Thursday, he looked well on his way to getting swept by South's David Ciucu in their No. 1 singles match during the semifinals in the South Sectional.

The Panthers fairly quickly locked up four wins to advance to the championship match on Saturday at 10 a.m. against rival North (a 5-0 winner over Brown County). But with the sun working its way toward the horizon, there was unfinished business. After nearly two and a half hours, Paul finally put away Ciucu, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

"It's means absolutely everything," Paul said. "My dream here, as we're a smaller school, I've wanted to come here and win a sectional before I left. This is about as close as you can get. It means everything."

Paul (16-5) was one of several Edgewood players who came back this year with a good base of varsity experience. He'll get more in the singles tournament as he waits to see if he'll have any more matches to play this week, or if not, then next week up at Plainfield during the team regional.

"I completely rebuilt my first (serve), completely rebuilt my second (serve)," Paul said. "I just worked on volleys. Got help from coaches around the area. I just worked a lot. I spent a lot of time and I'm so glad I did now."

It was his first time playing Ciucu, who missed the regular season meeting due to an injury. Paul then fell to Alex Busch, 6-1, 6-0 and It looked like more of the same against Ciucu after the first set, but then Paul came roaring back.

"That guy didn't give up, for one thing," South coach Matt Corry said. "I think there were a lot of different factors in there. David curled his ankle a couple weeks ago and had a hard time getting out of his head because of the pain of he angle of movement. This was his first extended match back in two weeks and now you're going against a guy who doesn't ever give up.

"His ankle wasn't causing him problems but it puts a lot of second-guessing in and man, I love the way the Edgewood kid competed. His temperament. He brought everything he had every point. He modeled a lot of what I hope for my guys to carry in themselves."

Back and forth in the third

Paul took a 3-0 lead in the third, where neither could hold serve. The fifth service break of the set got Ciucu within 4-2. He held, then broke again to tie it. Paul responded by getting his own break, then serving out the match.

"My coaches just gave me some advice," Paul said. "They gave me some things to try out a little bit, told me to hit a little bit bigger. He's obviously an amazing player, I don't know if he was at his best, but I still think he's an amazing player.

"So I think I had to open up a little more to stay to really have a chance to stay in the rallies, because he was just playing a grind it out game in the first set and I was making mistakes."

Consider too that Paul was coming off a three-hour marathon match against Owen Valley's Caleb Bixler just the night before, pulling out a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win. But he found the energy to survive and advance.

"I just started going for stuff," Paul said. "I pushed net when I could. had big forehands, big backhands. Had a couple really nice slices in there. More just putting more pressure on him."

South 4, Edgewood 1

The rest of the match belonged to South., with wins at No. 2 singles from Busch, 6-2, 6-0 over Mitch Deckard and Austin Spier, a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Carter Cheaney. At doubles, Connor Couch and Ethan Peyton beat Quinn Norris and Dane Weisner, 6-4, 6-0 and Abe Corry and William Liao held off Jaylin Luedemann and Dannis Chandler, 6-3, 6-3.

Spier filled in for Josh Sang and Couch took Evan Kantor's place and both subs came through.

"They both have played a majority of the season and I think they both knew with the injuries we've been working through all season long, we've been nine guys deep," Corry said. "At the same time, we're trying to give ourselves the best chance to stay healthy."

Ciucu has little time to mope. His team needs him for the final, when Kanter and Sang are expected to return.

"He's going to rebound," Corry said. "There are defining moments when you're playing. I'm confident in how he'll rebound and be ready on Saturday."

North 5, Brown County 0

The Cougars made quick work of Brown County in its first appearance in a Bloomington Sectional since 1990.

It took just under 40 minutes to get the three wins North needed to move on as Connor O'Guinn beat Jack Sichting 6-0, 6-0, Casey McIntyre and Seth Force won 6-1, 6-0 over Jax Burt and Jon Kirchhofe at 1 doubles and Esteban Crespo and Ben Konisky won 6-0, 6-1 at 2 doubles over Trevor Shields and Sawyer Gore.

Not long after, Paul Macy wrapped up his 6-0, 6-2 win over Brandon Saechao at 3 singles and Krishi Patel won 6-3, 6-0 over Owen East at No. 2 singles.

Patel was a last-second fill in for Brady Murphy.

"He got called on quick notice and I thought he responded real well," North coach Ken Hydinger said. "He kept the ball in play, he didn't rush when it was time to win and he played better as the match went. I thought he did a real nice job for us out there."

Edgewood 5, Owen Valley 0

Wednesday's rain delayed opener saw Edgewood get the sweep over a Patriots team it had already beaten twice by 4-1 scores.

Besides Paul's win, Norris and Weiser also pulled out a three-setter, 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-4 at No. 1 doubles over Cooper King and Michael Hensley, while Chandler and Luedemann won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 over Kolby Brown and Kyvan Manning.

The other singles wins came from Deckard 6-4, 6-3 over Kaden Hamilton and Cheaney 6-1, 6-1 over Sean Goss.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Edgewood's Paul pulls upset at Bloomington South tennis sectional