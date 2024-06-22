Edgewood's Noah Vencill led Warriors to CVC Lake title

Jun. 22—If there was a county tennis player that reflected the program he played for, it would certainly have to be Edgewood's Noah Vencill.

Vencill, like the Warriors program he plays for, was not really a known name the past few years. But the situation has certainly changed for him in his junior season.

Playing on the first-singles court, Vencill went 14-2 this season and took home Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division Most Valuable Player honors.

He can also now add Ashtabula County Boys Tennis Co-Player of the Year to his resume, as voted on by the county coaches.

"It means a lot to me," Vencill said of the honor. "My freshman year I wasn't that good. To now be in my junior year and named Player of the Year, it's very accomplishing to me. It's a reward that I hold high and it makes me excited to go into 2025."

Vencill, who did not pick up a tennis racquet until eighth grade, said he was far from an instant success. But he was good enough to recognize that tennis was the sport for him.

To get to where he is now, though took work, as in lots of it.

"I worked and worked and worked," Vencill said with a laugh. "I did all that I could, because I knew I wanted to be the best. Being the underdog for so many years, I wanted to be the best. It was a challenge at first, but once I got the hang of it, I felt like things really fell into place for me."

Vencill said he had to spend a lot of time conditioning his body to be able to compete physically the way he wanted to. He also had to develop the mental toughness that the sport requires.

"When you don't feel like you're doing the best, then you worry about everything going on," Vencill said of the importance of mental toughness. "The noises outside, the heat constantly on your face or shots that normally land in, are going out that's what gets to you. So, having that strong mental game can get you through that."

Concerning his physical play, Warriors coach Renee Mattson said he has a "cannon" for a serve, but it's his mental demeanor that really helps him to stand apart.

"He is very level headed," she said. "He rarely lets anything get to him. Once he's on the court, he knows what he wants to do. He's very coachable as well. He never has a problem asking for help, and then does his best to correct whatever he's doing wrong or do whatever he needs to do to do better and win. He has a very good temperament for tennis."

The mental approach backed by the hours upon hours of conditioning is what makes the difference on the hard fought points that often make the difference in winning or losing.

"That's the strongest part of my game," Vencill said. "With my conditioning, if there's a long point, I feel like I can exceed it. When it's a long rally, I can hold my own."

In the 2025 season, Vencill said there will be more goals to exceed, not just for him, but for the entire Edgewood program.

"Going into next year, I would love for us to win CVC again as well as win the County tournament," he said. "I felt like we were right there this year. I'd just like to see us take another step, continue to have a lot more wins than losses."