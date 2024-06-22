Edgewood's Mattson earns county coach of the year honor in boys tennis

Jun. 22—When the award for the Ashtabula County Boys Tennis Coach of the Year came around, Renee Mattson said she could not lie about it.

"I never thought it would happen," the Edgewood coach said with a laugh.

After the season the Warriors had this past spring, though, she can now think a little differently.

Mattson, who has guided both the Edgewood boys and girls tennis programs the last 10 years, has been named the boys coach of the year for the 2024 season, as voted on by the county coaches. It is the first time she's been named as recipient of the award.

"It's a big surprise and a big honor," Mattson said. "I"m very honored and grateful that my colleagues would vote for me."

In recent years, the county tennis scene has been typically dominated by Geneva and Saint John, but the Warriors threw a wrench into that season.

Edgewood posted a record of 11-2 this season.

They took third at the all-county tournament as Noah Vencill captured second place in first singles.

A few weeks later, the Warriors came back to edge the Eagles to grab first place at the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division title.

Edgwood also defeated Geneva in a dual to secure the CVC Lake outright.

For a program that hadn't been used to a lot of success, 2024 provided a nice turnabout.

"The season was absolutely fantastic," Mattson said. "The boys were super motivated. They were out seven days a week practicing and working on their game. My assistant coach [Louis Murphy Jr.] was a big help with that. He was very motivated in getting out there and helping out."

Mattson said she was blessed with a group of players that have been part of the Edgewood program since their days in junior high. This season, the work they've put in came to fruition.

Vencill went 14-2 on his way to winning the county co-player of the year award as well as CVC Lake Most Valuable Player.

At second singles, Robbie DiGiacomo was 9-3, while Vinnie DeGeorge checked in 12-2 in the third-singles spot.

Several other players were solid for the Warriors this season.

Vencill, who will be a senior this fall, said the success Edgewood experienced this season had its roots a few years ago.

"When I was a freshman, the seniors that graduated this year kind of set a goal for all of us," he said. "We all pushed each other to our limits and made sure that we were exceeding our expectations."

The work and dedication the Warriors boys team put in actually began to show dividends last year as DeGeorge and DiGiacomo qualified for the Division II district tournament as a doubles team.

They became the first Edgewood players to play in a district tournament in at least a decade and maybe ever.

With more players on the horizon and Vencill scheduled to return for his senior season, Mattson is looking forward to another season of high expectations.

"Oh absolutely," she said. "In the past, for the boys, especially, it's been hard to get boys motivated to play. But, the last two to three years with this group of boys, they've been just insanely motivated to get after it and they're really doing it."